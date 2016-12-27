News

Dec 27, 2016

Boys junior varsity basketball The junior varsity basketball team played one game this past week and that was played last Monday, Dec. 19, at Owen D. Young in Van Hornesville. After a 20-20 tie at the half, ODY opened up a nine...

Calendar of Events – 12/27/2016

Dec 27, 2016

Wednesday, Dec. 28 10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARPS senior program at Niccolls Church. 5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View. 8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church,...

