Local students earn academic honors

Jan 24, 2017

Mohawk Valley Community College, located in Utica and Rome, is proud to announce the following students whose high academic performance has qualified them for recognition as members of the President’s List for the recently...

Sports Reports

Jan 17, 2017

by Dave Clark Boys varsity basketball The exciting boys’ varsity basketball team played two home games this past week, one, a league game against West Canada and the other a non-league game against Morrisville-Eaton. Monday,...

Having a ball

Having a ball

Jan 17, 2017

Photo submitted The Town of Webb Union Free School District held its Snow Ball for kids in grades...

Calendar of Events – 01/24/2017

Jan 24, 2017

Tuesday, Jan. 24 6-8 p.m. Boys’ indoor open soccer for grades 7 and up at the North Street Pavilion. Wednesday, Jan. 25 8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View. 10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at...

