News

Latest

Poetry contest theme is Lessons Learned

Jan 31, 2017

The Old Forge Library is pleased to announce the theme of this year’s Poetry and Illustration Exhibit and Contest is “Lessons Learned.” The exhibit is open to students in K-12 and adults throughout the Mid-York library region...

Schools

Latest

Local students earn academic honors

Jan 24, 2017

Mohawk Valley Community College, located in Utica and Rome, is proud to announce the following students whose high academic performance has qualified them for recognition as members of the President’s List for the recently...

Sports

Latest

Sports Reports

Jan 31, 2017

by Dave Clark Alpine Skiing Results The Alpine ski teams got their season under way with two meets held in the last week. Thursday, Jan. 12, they had a meet co-hosted by Holland Patent and Camden at Woods Valley. Each skier had...

Loading
  • Calendar of Events
  • Schools
  • News

Calendar of Events – 01/31/2017

Jan 31, 2017

Tuesday, Jan. 31 6-8 p.m. Boys’ indoor open soccer for grades 7 and up at the North Street Pavilion. Wednesday, Feb. 1 8:30-10 a.m. Morning yoga at View. 10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store...

Local students earn academic honors

Jan 24, 2017

Mohawk Valley Community College, located in Utica and Rome, is proud to announce the following students whose high academic performance has qualified them for recognition as members of the President’s List for the recently...

Poetry contest theme is Lessons Learned

Jan 31, 2017

The Old Forge Library is pleased to announce the theme of this year’s Poetry and Illustration Exhibit and Contest is “Lessons Learned.” The exhibit is open to students in K-12 and adults throughout the Mid-York library region...

Advertising

Advertising

Latest Video

Loading...

Advertising

Advertising