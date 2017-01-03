News

Town of Webb UFSD Board of Education capsule

Jan 3, 2017

The Town of Webb UFSD Board of Education held a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 6:30 p.m. The following capsule does not represent approved minutes. Once minutes are approved you may find them at www.towschool.org. PTC read a...

Sports Reports by Dave Clark

Jan 3, 2017

Nordic ski team results The Nordic ski teams, minus four of their top performers who were at a ski school at Lake Placid, took part in an Section III meet hosted by Adirondack. In the girls’ modified race, Renee Smith took a...

Goodbye 2016

Goodbye 2016

Jan 3, 2017

As you get older it usually feels like time flies by, but 2016 seemed to be an exception to that...

Calendar of Events – 01/03/2017

Jan 3, 2017

Wednesday, Jan. 4 10 a.m.-noon Sorting donations at the Mission Boutique thrift store at Niccolls. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. SHARPS senior program at Niccolls Church. 5:30-7 p.m. Evening yoga at View. 8 p.m. AA meeting at Niccolls Church,...

