Photo submitted - Bears forage through Paul Sperling’s kitchen cupboards.

By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

When Paul Sperling got back from a short motorcycle ride, Sept. 22, he noticed that the screen door to his home on Park Avenue was opened. Thinking that someone had stopped by for a visit he started to go in. He had to jump back onto the deck and out of the way as a mother bear rushed past him out the door.

Sperling went outside to watch her run, but he noticed that once she got a good distance away she stopped running and started to walk.

He didn’t think anything of it until he walked into his kitchen, and there on the floor sat two bear cubs. He watched them for about 10 minutes. They helped themselves to Cheerios, Reese’s Cups, marshmallows and whatever else they could reach.

“They weren’t scared at all,” he said. “They never even looked up.”

It occurred to Sperling the mother bear was probably going to come back so he left the home and called the Town of Webb Police Department.

“The officer came and threw stuff at them through the kitchen window to try to get them to leave.”

One of the bears left pretty quickly, the other was kind of stuck in the lazy susan in the cupboard, but finally it got free too.

The TOW PD Officer was able to scare the bears off and the Department of Environmental Conservation was called.

According to DEC protocol a Class I bear, that is a bear that has displayed behavior considered dangerous to humans, like entering a home, must be euthanized. The three bears were located and put down.

“It’s a tragic end that benefits no one,” TOW Supervisor Robert Moore said.

The DEC already had traps in the area because it had reports of bears close to the school as well as many phone calls about triplet bears whose mother was killed a little over a week ago. On Sept. 9, she was hit when she darted out from behind a van that had apparently stopped to look at her. She attempted to get away from the unwanted attention and dashed out into the road and was struck by another vehicle. A homeowner found her injured behind their house and she was put out of her misery.

Steve Heerkens, a big game biologist with the DEC says that the triplets are old enough to make it on their own.

“They are weaned and healthy, when it’s time for them to hibernate they instinctually know what to do. The best thing that people can do is leave them alone. We’ve had reports that there are people feeding the bears, which is unnecessary and against the law,” said Heerkens.

Adirondack Wildlife Refuge and Rehabilitation Center Educator and Conservationist Wendy Hall agrees that if the triplets are left alone it’s their best chance.

“There is a want to feed and help those bears, but people should understand that it would cause them more harm than good. Do not feed the bears, or you should expect a bear to visit you all of the time and that will be a problem. Remember bears are beasts. Those little bears are plump and healthy. If they are climbing trees, like they are supposed to, good, leave them alone. This year they have plenty of acorns and berries to eat. Leave them alone.”

Bears are fun for us to look at, and are usually only dangerous to the vehicles that they break into. The problem is that humans tend to be fatal to bears.

“This is a problem that we have, to some extent, created,” said Heerkens. “All summer it’s been fun to watch these bears. They’ve become acclimated to town. So what happens? The sow gets hit by a car.”

Heerkens said that it’s a challenge in Old Forge to get people to alter their behavior.

“The residents are pretty good, the summer people are good, the rental places are a challenge. Everybody drives home on Sunday.”

Five bears have been hit on Route 28 this summer and another bear who broke into one of the camping cabins at the Old Forge Camping resort was euthanized. Including the three from Thursday night, nine bears have died this summer because people refuse to alter their behavior.

There are no records of human fatalities from black bears in the Adirondacks.