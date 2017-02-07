The Town of Webb Police and NYSP Community Narcotics Enforcement Team concluded a three month drug investigation. The investigation resulted in the execution of a “no knock” search warrant at the Lakeside Terrace Residential Center located at 110 South Shore Road in Old Forge.Webb Police K-9 Kimber and her handler located numerous containers of pre-packaged marijuana ready for sale. This was following the execution of the search warrant and subsequent search of the apartment at Lakeside Terrace.Arrested was Christopher A. Parry, 59, of 110 South Shore Road, Old Forge, for criminal sale of marijuana in the 4th degree and unlawful possession of marijuana.Parry was arrested and processed at the Webb Police Station and is scheduled to re-appear in the Town of Webb Court on Feb. 23.Town of Inlet Police also assisted at the scene.Questions about this incident should be directed to Town of Webb Police Chief R.W. Johnston at (315) 369-3157, ext. 1100.