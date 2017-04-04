Herkimer County 4-H members participated in a 4-H fondant workshop held at the Cornell Cooperative Extension office. Fourteen 4-H youth, from all over Herkimer County, worked with fondant and decorated cupcakes to take home and learned skills that they can display this fall at the Herkimer County fair on March 25.

The 4-H members practiced rolling a flat circle to cover the cupcakes. Then they learned how to roll and shape premade fondant into roses, bunnies, and leaves. Each member was given some extra fondant to experiment with and to design their own creations.

A special thank you to our volunteer presenter, Brenda D’Avolio of Ilion, for teaching the basics of working with fondant and sharing tips and tricks of the trade.

4-H members participating included: Sophie Black, Darby and Fern Bick, Ahna and Gami Brackett, Autumn Borek, Hannah Carnright, Tren and AnNi Carrol, Katie Livingston, Regan Rudd, Audrah Lyon-Saunders, Brooklyn and Chloe Williams.

For more information on this and other programs offered by 4-H, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Herkimer County at (315) 866-7920.