To kick off the snowmobile season in Old Forge, the Central Adirondack Association will host the 40th annual Snodeo at the George T. Hiltebrant Recreation Center, Dec. 9-11. The center on North Street will be filled with sleds, gear and accessories that no snowmobile enthusiast will want to miss. All four major manufacturers (Arctic Cat, Polaris, Ski Doo and Yamaha) will be on hand with their 2017 models. All the favorite vendors including Cho-Ko, Klim, Sledfreak.com, Mack Studs, RPM Apparel and more will be back with debut appearances from Zowa Optics, Snowmobaby and TNT Sport Cycle.

The pavilion will be full of vendors offering the best of holiday shopping. The door prizes at this 40th anniversary Snodeo will include four premium NFL tickets to the Bills-Jets game New Year’s Day at MetLife Stadium.

Snodeo will open Friday from 3 – 6 p.m., with food provided by North Woods Women’s Club.

Saturday, Dec. 10, Snodeo hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Vintage Snowmobile Show will begin at 8 a.m. with awards in seventeen different categories, including Best of Show and People’s Choice, at 2 p.m. There is a $5 entry fee and no pre-registration is required.

At noon, the Kitty-Kat and 120cc youth snowmobile races begin. Parents or guardians must register racers in the pavilion beginning at 10 a.m. Safety gear such as helmets and boots required. All youth racers will receive a commemorative t-shirt, with an award ceremony at 4 p.m.

There will be special visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus from noon- 3 p.m., as well as door prizes and music all day. Saturday evening, Snodeo celebrations take place throughout town as each snowmobile manufacturer will host parties with food, beverages, and give-a-ways.

Duffy’s Glenmore will host Arctic Cat; Ski Doo will be at Daikers; Wakely’s at Van Auken’s Inne will host Polaris; and Yamaha will be at The Big Moose Inn. Call the local dealerships for more information.

Sunday, Dec. 11, Snodeo will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The final door prize drawing will feature the NFL tickets, and you must be present to win. At 1 p.m., raffle drawings begin with the 2016 Polaris Indy 120 youth snowmobile. Tickets are $5 each. Drawings will also take place for a brand new 2017 snowmobile and cash prizes. One lucky winner will have their choice of one of the following sleds; Arctic Ct ZR 6000 LXR from Big Moose Arctic Cat, Polaris 600 Rush Pro from Don’s Polaris, Ski Doo MXZ TNT 600 from Smith Marine or $10,000 towards the Yamaha of your choice from Big Moose Yamaha. Second prize winner will receive $1,000, third place is $500, fourth prize is $300 and fifth and sixth prizes $100 cash each. Winners must be present for cash prizes.

New this year, to celebrate the 40th anniversary event, a grand door prize drawing will take place prior to the raffle drawings for four NFL premium lower level tickets at MetLife Stadium for the Buffalo Bills vs. the NY Jets, on Jan. 1. Raffle tickets and retro 40th anniversary commemorative merchandise will be available at Snodeo all weekend long.

Snodeo offers free admission, free parking, free shuttle bus service (Saturday only) and lots of snowmobile excitement for the whole family.

For more information visit www.Snodeo.com or call (315) 369-6983. Snodeo is a Central Adirondack Association event.