The Town of Inlet is proud to celebrate their 41st annual Arts in the Park on July 15 and 16. Over 60 artists and craftsmen will be at Arrowhead Park selling their wares. They will offer pottery, quilts, handmade/hand-embroidered apparel, soaps, floral designs, jewelry, wall hangings, wooden items, furniture, photography, leather items, lawn ornaments, and much more. Vendors come from all over New York State. Many of the vendors will be demonstrating at their booths. A list of vendors can be found at InletArtsinthePark.com.

“Kids for Utica” will be selling food in the picnic area during the show. Fritz Henry will perform on Saturday from Noon to 3 p.m. Henry is a singer and songwriter who plays guitar, featuring a wide-ranging repertoire of pop, folk, rock and country rock. On Sunday listen to the music of Don Cantwell and The Clef Dwellers out of Barneveld from noon to 3 p.m. They are a Jazz band, comprised of musicians whose library consists of over 400 arrangements. Their basic instrumentation is trumpet, clarinet/sax, trombone, piano (keyboard), banjo/guitar, bass and drums. They play traditional swing music from the Mardi Gras to the contemporary style

For more information on this event, contact the Inlet Information Office at (315) 357-5501, 1-866-GOINLET or [email protected]