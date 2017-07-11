A staple of summer in Old Forge, the annual Antiques and Vintage Show and Sale will be returning for the 43rd consecutive year on July 22. The show will take place at the George T. Hiltebrant Recreation Center on North Street and will be in open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 23.

Featuring over 50 unique dealers and vendors with a wonderfully eclectic range of products including, but not limited to, antiques and collectibles, furniture, Adirondack-themed camp decor, oriental rugs, jewelry, books, postcards, mid-century modern, sporting goods, and even taxidermy creations — there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Food and beverages will be available throughout the day, and admission is $6, which is valid for both days of the show. Attendees may receive $1 off the price of admission if they bring their View Antiques and Vintage Show and Sale postcard.

Come celebrate 43 years of community spirit and amazing antiques.

To learn more about View programming, visit ViewArts.org, or call (315) 369-6411.