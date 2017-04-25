Photo submitted

Carol Perkins with daughter Mandy Perkins tackling the 46 peaks.

BY AMANDA DESHAW

For the Express

Local woman Carol Perkins has struggled with severe back problems for years. It wasn’t until her family adopted a very active dog, who turned out to be Carol’s saving grace, that she started her journey to become a 46er.

“For years I struggled to walk a block. Then we adopted a high-energy dog that loved running on the trails and if he didn’t get his walk, it was like having a two year old miss their nap. No fun. So I started walking the softer trails more and I found I could tolerate longer distances. When I got to Lock and Dam I saw that as a huge victory; that was only a few years ago. Then I had a crazy idea that I wanted to hike Marcy, even if I had to hike three nights and split it up. So over the next six months I pushed myself further and further. I progressed to Blue Mountain and fell in love,” said Perkins.

She described herself as being a very active team member in sports in her college years and says that she competed in three different sports. Perkins said she was about 10 peaks in before she realized that completing all 46 might be a possibility.

She found out at the end of last year that her goal was accomplished and acknowledged. She is a 46er.

“It’s an awesome feeling of overcoming fears and challenges. A deeper appreciate for the amazing beauty that nature has to offer right here in our backyards. Some people will never experience that immediate natural high that overwhelms you when you reach the summit and look out on the land you traveled. There is a detached feeling from real life hustle and bustle a feeling of having no worries. On the trails your senses become enhanced and the sound and smell of the breeze, the chill in the air or the warm sun on your face, seeing the snow on the ground but feeling incredibly warm, some of the sights are straight from a fairy tale, the amazingly bright foliage, the different colored mushrooms, plants, flowers, waters, rocks with a sky blue sky behind or multicolored sunrise and sunset behind a mountain range,” she said.

Perkins has faced other health problems along the way and it’s given her a desire to seize the day.

“I have had a few setbacks‚ a stress fracture in my leg and arthritic knee‚ during this journey, which really give me a much deeper realization that everything could change tomorrow. I know I have been running on borrowed time as far as being able to complete such intense hikes, so each peak is truly a gift and it might be my last. Unfortunately the medicine I need for my back injury has caused some major kidney issues and I narrowly escaped dialysis two summers ago. All the more grateful I am to be up and moving again.”

From the first to last peak it took Perkins roughly 11 months to complete all 46 peaks. Now that she is an accomplished 46er Perkins wants to assist other people and to make sure that people realize how precious the land we call home. She wants to educate people and advocate for the its preservation.

Perkins had some recommendations to help you if you’d like to become a 46er.

“Start small, and gradually increase your distance and get a hiking partner or two or 30. Utilize our gym here in town to get your stamina built up and join social media groups such as the Aspiring 46ers to meet others on the trails and help with questions such as what to expect on specific trails.”

The Adirondack 46er’s dates back to the 1920s when only 12 of the 46 peaks actually had trail markers. Brothers Robert and George Marshall along with guide Herbert Clark began their first peak at Whiteface Mountain in 1918 and finished in June of 1925. Since their maiden journey over 7,000 hikers have accomplished becoming a 46er. For more information on how to join the 46er club visit www.ADK46er.org