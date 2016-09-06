They're coming! The Adirondack Canoe Classic will start in Old Forge on Sept. 9.

As summer winds down and autumn closes in each year, a special group arrives in Old Forge. Labor Day passes and the kids return to school and very the next weekend, the paddlers arrive. These are not leisurely, sightseeing day-trippers. They are not stopping to look at the deer or checking out the real estate.They are the 90-milers, and they mean business.The Adirondack Canoe Classic, often referred to as the “90 Miler,” has taken place every fall since 1983. The route follows the waterways navigated by early settlers and guides in the region. The race begins at Old Forge Lakefront on the morning of Friday, Sept. 5, and extends the length of the Fulton Chain of Lakes, to Raquette Lake and the Raquette River. The route continues to Forked Lake and Long Lake and on to Upper Saranac Lake. Paddlers travel through Middle and Lower Saranac Lakes and finish at the New York State boat launch on Lake Flower on Sunday, Sept. 7.There are carries along the way totaling over five miles and the paddlers spend Friday and Saturday nights along the route. Every team has their own tradition and their own pit crews to aid them along the way. Some camp out, some choose a soft bed. There are teams that have the routine down pat after years of participating; from timing to menus to supplies.There are those that have special stretches, specific snacks and meals; certain clothing they wear or a special pair of gloves. Must-haves include sunscreen, drinks to rehydrate, snacks for energy and the will and strength to travel 90 miles in three days by man, or woman, powered boat.And there are many different boats, the maximum number being 275. There are canoes of all varieties, Guideboats and kayaks; even a few stand-up paddle boards have joined the party. There are married couples, groups of friends, generations of family members and individuals, all with the same goal in mind; finish the race.The route is breathtaking and is the first part of the Northern Forest Canoe Trail, which extends to Maine.The morning of the race is organized chaos at Old Forge Pond as paddlers physically and mentally prepare for the challenge ahead, while race organizers launch the various classes, and onlookers wait to cheer on the racers as they start the journey. Folks line the route wherever possible along the way to cheer on the paddlers, and the paddlers, like a community on the water, urge each other on.Participants have called it a spiritual experience, which may be what brings them back year after year to test their will. At the finish of the race there is celebration, a cook-out and awards. Mostly there is satisfaction, and 90 miles of water behind them.