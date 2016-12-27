By Nick Rose

CAP-21 Executive Director

As 2016 ends many of us look back and reflect on all that happened in the past year. Hopefully, your year was as positive as the year Central Adirondack Partnership for the 21st Century had. As we end our 14th year as an incorporated non-profit, we completed our first year in the Adirondack Bank building; the first year for our office administrator, Tricia Clark; and the sixth year for our executive director, Nick Rose.

Incorporated in 2001, CAP-21 has emerged as a major resource for our local West/Central communities, bringing almost $11 million in investments and grants back to the region. CAP-21 continues to work across three counties, serving the five townships of Forestport, Webb, Inlet, Long Lake and Indian Lake.

The focus of CAP-21 remains on the three core areas of economic revitalization, social responsibility and environmental balance. The Board of CAP-21 measures its progress by our hands-on activity in all of these three areas.

At the core of CAP-21 is its community grant writing program which provides assistance to any of our five towns as well as to any community organization committed to working with us. During 2016, CAP-21 was able to secure grants and funding on behalf of the: Niccolls Mission Boutique addition; Inlet Church of the Lakes Tiffany window restoration; Inlet Veterans Memorial construction; trail maintenance equipment for the Inlet Barnstormers; DEC Municipal Waste Recycling reimbursement for the Town of Webb (two grants); new 15 passenger vehicle for MACs Safe Ride; Rural Area Revitalization funds for nine businesses in Indian Lake; and two Empire State Development grants for business expansion projects with the Woods Inn and Mountainman Outdoor Supply.

CAP-21 is also continuing involvement with Local Waterfront Revitalization Program grants with Inlet and Long Lake. CAP-21 was also instrumental in working with the Central Adirondack Association, the Town of Webb and Herkimer County to continue the second year of the Old Forge/Thendara Community Transportation Shuttle this past summer. The Community Grant Writing program was initiated with support from the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties and receives sustaining support from the CAA, Herkimer County and the towns of Webb and Inlet.

CAP-21 continues to administer the hanging flower basket and holiday basket programs as a means to help maintain the beauty and attractiveness of our communities. CAP-21 also continues to administer the Old Forge Farmers Market during the 16-week market season, providing support for regional farmers and artisans, as well as being a local Friday economic driver for Old Forge. All of the market proceeds are put back into the community, supporting our two local food pantries. In 2016 this amounted to over $4,400 in nutrition assistance, primarily to our older residents and veterans. The 2017 market season will be our 10th, another CAP-21 milestone.

CAP-21 has developed as a voice for the region in projects that impact the entire Adirondack Park. CAP-21 is on the advisory board for projects like the Adirondack Lodging and Trail Systems project; the Great South Woods project; and the Adirondack Trail Towns project. We are a regional partner with the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program and member of the Adirondack Nonprofit Network, the Adirondack North Country Association, the NY Council on Non-Profits, and the Common Ground Alliance. Our local voice was added to park wide topics as the Remsen-Lake Placid Transportation Corridor Unit Management Plan, the Essex Chain of Lakes UMP, and the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan proposed amendments.

Most of the NY State grant funding now occurs through the annual Consolidated Funding Application process which takes place every summer. During the most recent CFA award announcements, CAP-21 was successful in helping to obtain two business expansion projects, one in Thendara and one in Inlet. It is our hope that these projects create permanent year-round jobs, help stabilize and revitalize these businesses and create increased sales tax revenue for their communities.

In addition to our new collaboration with Empire State Development, CAP-21 continues to coordinate projects with the Office of Housing and Community Renewal, the NYS Department of State, the Dormitory Authority of NY, and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historical Preservation.

All in all, not a bad year, but here is so much going on and so much more to accomplish. In 2017 CAP-21 will need to renew its five year strategic plan which lays out its work for the next five years. In addition, CAP-21 will be seeking a new executive director to carry on its work.

So this is our holiday wish list for 2017:

An executive director–want to lead a dynamic and vital community organization. If you know of someone who would love to carry on this work please contact us (315) 369-3353.

Board members–want to be a part of a great organization?

Volunteers–we need volunteers for our flower basket programs, Farmers Market and for the CAPPY Duck Derby. Do you have just a few hours a week to help make your community a great place to live, work and play?

Support–want to support a great organization? Donate by mail at PO Box 642, Old Forge, NY 13420, on-line at www.cap-21.org or drop by the office at the back of the Adirondack Bank building. Please help us continue our good work.

And most importantly – prosperity, vitality and health for our Adirondack communities in 2017 and beyond.