Matt Kilgore, owner and operator of Solid Rock Stone Builders located in Rome, is towing special cargo. Secured on his trailer boasts a fully functioning, fully original, 1949 Chevy truck with its original paint job and a pretty 52k miles on the speedometer, “We have a camp on Fourth Lake and we brought the truck with us to ride,” said Kilgore.

Most people would repaint and shine the pickup truck to luster, but Kilgore appreciates his truck the way it is. “Frankly I could put six to eight thousand in it for paint, but it would lose its value. I like the way it looks, it’s all original,” said Kilgore.

“I have a beautiful 1950 Chris-Craft too,” said Kilgore. In 1922, the Chris-Craft was created by a man named Chris Smith. Smith introduced the first performance speed craft that was dually fast and luxurious to the boating world. The beautiful mahogany hulled boats are easy to operate and remain appealing to the weekend boater and collector. The classic boat is showcased annually at the Fulton Chain Rendezvous of the Antique and Classic Boat Society held in Old Forge.

Matt Kilgore’s affinity with nostalgia reflects in his taste in toys as well as in his profession, “I work in historical restoration, both myself and my crew have a very real reverence and appreciation for the history in the Adirondacks and for the park. My camp was built in the 50s, I have a 1950s Chris-Craft, and the truck is a 1949 to match,” said Kilgore, “Nostalgia would be the best word to describe it for me.”

Kilgore’s 1949 Chevy pickup truck is the biggest of its kind. The 3,800 translates to the One ton, the larger of the Half-Ton and Three-Quarter Ton classifications of a truck’s load capabilities in those days. Today, the categories are not as accurate because of the different variants of modern trucks. From 1947 to 1955 Chevrolet (General Motors) assembly lines were in full production of the new Advance-Design series.

According to the Chevy history section of pickuptrucks.com, the Advance-Design was eight inches wider and seven inches longer.

The Advance-Design was built to be an all around better truck than that of the previous, boxy AK series body style. This robust rolling machine was bigger and stronger than ever before in its day. The large cab could easily fit a fully reclining three person seat and its super sized body, allowed for a bigger rear window and windshield for improved safety and aesthetics.