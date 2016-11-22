The Old Forge Library is looking for volunteers to make this play a reality: school age kids to act in the play and adults to help with costumes and planning.

If you are interested, come to the first planning session from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Nov. 29.

The library is pleased to announce that Anne DeFilipps has agreed to direct this short play. DeFilipps is an Old Forge resident who has been a proud member of Mountain Theater Company for many years, performing in many of the company’s shows. She was also the stage director for the last 10 Town of Webb School musicals, and loves working with young actors.

With your help, a one night performance of the play will take place this Christmas season on Friday, Dec. 16 at the Old Forge Library’s annual Christmas Party.