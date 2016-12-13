Photo by Cathy Bowsher

Kathy Hansen has been working on her Christmas Village since the 70s.

By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

During the holiday season, we drive around and look at Christmas lights, decorate our trees, make cookies, celebrate in our hearts, and spend time with friends and family. Some people, like Kathy Hansen, owner of the Ole Barn Restaurant in Inlet have a special affinity with all of those things and more.

A large Christmas Village measuring 16 by 20 feet, complete with lights and faux snow, can be seen on display at the Ole Barn Restaurant. Hansen has been working on her Christmas Village since the 70s, “My mother-in-law had a small village under her tree and I fell in love with it. I started with a half sheet of plywood and then that grew to a full sheet. Then when my parents opened The Ole Barn in the winter, we moved the village there and it grew. It is still growing,” said Hansen.

Hansen spends about 40 hours setting up her display at the Ole Barn, “I get a lot of help from family. The Christmas village is up until after Presidents Day weekend,” said Hansen.

The tradition of lighting lights and decorating during the winter months was not always about cheerfully illuminated yards and gloriously decorated houses. December is usually the darkest month of the year and lanterns and candles were for heat and light, not for aesthetics.

Lit Christmas trees date back to Roman Saturnalia celebrations when ancient people celebrated the Winter Solstice. In Germany in the 1600s it’s believed that Martin Luther lit candles on an evergreen tree to represent the starry sky on the night of Christ’s birth. Queen Victoria popularized the lit and decorated tree which was a tradition that her husband, German Prince Albert, had grown up with.

The burning Yule log originated in Germany as a promise of the sun’s return after the long hard winters.

According to Brian Murray’s article, “Christmas Lights and Community Building America,” Edison sought out to advertise his new invention by stringing his lights all around his lab for outside spectators to see when they walked by.

Two years later a man named Edward Johnson displayed the first electric illuminated Christmas tree at his home in Manhattan. The display was the first of its kind.

Since then, lighting an actual candle in a tree has almost become obsolete.

Today, we delight in the magical lights of winter displays and revel in the twinkling trees of a sparkling holiday scene. People like Hansen, and others of like minds, have delighted in their creative creations and it is joyful for others to witness them too.

According to Hansen, her Christmas village scene has become a symbol of love and memories, “My friend Jill Hollister also painted houses and people and she had more than she could fit in her village at her house, so she gave them to me to use in my village and I’m so glad she did, because tragically her house burned to the ground and she lost everything. I was able to return all her village pieces to her,” said Hansen

The display is ready for viewing at The Ole Barn. Visitors can stop in to see the display.

The restaurant will be open on Fridays at 4 p.m. for dinner and on Saturdays and Sundays at noon for lunch, until Christmas. After Christmas, restaurant hours resume from 11 a.m. until close.