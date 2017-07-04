The Big Moose Jolly Moosers annual Bake Sale, Crafts and Flea Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, at the Big Moose Fire Hall. Unfamiliar how to get to Big Moose? In Eagle Bay, turn onto Big Moose Road, look for the Eagle Bay Information/Welcome Center, and turn there. The fire hall is approximately five miles down the Big Moose Road, as you approach Big Moose Lake. Show held rain or shine.

Vendors will fill the fire hall with a variety of handcrafted items: handmade lamps, pillows, knitware, books/cookbooks, games and stuff for the public to purchase. An assortment of homemade pies, cakes, breads, cookies and more will be for sale at the bake sale table. If all the food at the bake sale table is getting you hungry, stop by the Jolly Moosers food tent to get a hot dog-with or without homemade chili-a homemade hamburger barbecue sandwich, doughnuts, coffee and drinks etc. Food will be ready soon after we open at 9 a.m.

Have a craving for barbecue chicken? The fifth annual chicken barbecue will take place adjacent to the Big Moose Fire Hall on July 8. Members of the Big Moose Fire Company will hold their chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. until all sold out. Eat in or take out. Advance tickets are not being sold. Funds raised from the chicken barbecue will benefit the Big Moose Fire Company’s general operating funds.

Plus, the popular raffle baskets are back. Each year the Jolly Mooser raffle raises funds allocated solely to the local food pantries. The 2017 raffle, “Adirondack Charm” feature baskets filled with an assortment of moose and Adirondack themed items. Stop by the fire hall on July 8 and take a look at all the wonderful items and gift certificates being raffled off. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and will be available for purchase that day, from any Jolly Mooser member, or at the Big Moose Chapel Bazaar on Saturday, Aug. 5. Drawing will be held at the Big Moose Chapel Bazaar at 2 p.m. Winner does not need to be present at drawing.

A beautiful queen size Loon Quilt made by the Pointed Pine Quilters will also be raffled off this summer to benefit the Big Moose Ambulance Association and the Big Moose Fire Company. A family from Big Moose Lake donated this quilt. Quilt will be on display at the fire hall on July 8. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Drawing date is Monday, Aug. 21 at the Big Moose Fire Company. Winner does not need to be present at drawing.

Members of the Jolly Moosers hope you will, “Travel down our paved road off the beaten path.” Stop in and see what is for sale, grab a bite to eat and say hello. Proceeds raised from the Jolly Moosers Bake Sale, Crafts and Flea Market are also allocated to numerous local groups, fire and rescue companies in the fall of each year. The Jolly Moosers of Big Moose have been supporting the local community since 1956. Over 90 women are members of the Jolly Moosers. If you are interested in becoming a member of the Jolly Moosers, need more information about the show or remaining table space, or to purchase raffle tickets contact Jill Kurtz at (315) 357-2047 or email [email protected] prior to July 8.