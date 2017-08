The audience expresses its appreciation for a story teller.

Photos & Story By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

If you love a good story, you should have been at the Adirondack Center for Writing and North Country Public Radio’s Howl Story SLAM on Thursday night. The Story SLAM gives participants a theme, this one’s was fear, and five minutes to tell their best true story. People talked about many different types of fear, but most of the stories left the audience laughing.