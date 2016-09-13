Photos submitted
Sully Ulrich fights for the ball in the Eskimos’ game against Holland Patent on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Eskimos played hard, but unfortunately lost the game in overtime with a score of 4-3.
Eskimos line up to block the kick at their home game against Holland Patent on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
TOW UFSD alumni Laurie Schmid, Tony Kalil, Jon Ulrich (all Class of ‘86) and Meaghan Foley (‘87) at the first boys varsity soccer game of the season.
Ryan Johnston and Connor Ulrich head down the field.