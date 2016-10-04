Photo By Cathy Bowsher – The crucifix can be viewed from the road between White Lake and Otter Lake.

The origin of Jesus on Route 28 remains unknown but stands as a positive symbol for some that pass by. Don Olney, an 80 year old retired military veteran from Woodgate remembers when he took the crucifix down sometime in the 60s to fix the visible damage due to the elements, “The left side of it was falling apart, I wanted to fix it because it needed it,” said Olney, “Back then, the hillside wasn’t as built up as it is today, the shrine wasn’t as accessible and I had to have a really tall ladder in the middle of the snow to reach that thing.”

The Crucifix holds a special place in Olney’s heart, “I’m not looking for fame or recognition, I just wanted to make sure that it would have a chance to stay up to keep a positive message alive for anyone who needed it, what ever it may be.”

Olney spent a winter taking meticulous care of the crucifix in his home, “I resurfaced the body of the shrine and carefully used steel wool and chisels to remove the chipped paint, it was in bad shape” said Olney

Olney made a paint by numbers type of diagram to remember where the colors were to be when he was ready to repaint the body, “I made myself a cheat sheet of colors so I could make sure to get it right, it is important to someone, maybe it’s my past military training, but I wanted to honor that,” said Olney.

“I don’t know who or why they put the shrine up, I’d like to keep it as a mother for her son, but I can tell you that it is something that is there to bring peace to someone in need, I respect that and I want others to do so too.”

The shrine remains on a hilltop traveling on Route 28 between White Lake and Otter Lake. Any further information about the history of the crucifix is welcomed.