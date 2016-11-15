Photo submitted

Primitive rendezvous and hunting campers sit in a historically correct tent.

By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

The New York State Muzzle Rifle Loading Association (NYSMLA) Moose River Primitive Rendezvous and Hunt was in its 25th year this October at the Moose River Plains just north of Inlet. The rendezvous is a living history encampment that takes visitors on a week long journey back in time to the pioneer era.

“Visitors come to experience something unique while starting off the muzzleloader season,” said 2016 Booshway (The leader of a party) of the Fur Trade Era group Maria Heckle. A muzzleloader is a 1700s style single shot firearm that has to be loaded by the barrel in order to function, a fitting firearm for the living history encampment at the Moose River Plain’s rendezvous.

Visitors of the Moose River Encampment witness primitive tent setups made of gathered branches and linen. Contrary to popular belief, the pioneers rarely had a cone style teepee shelter set up for camping. Instead, the construction of low slung tents made of heavy linen and scrapped split logs were more plausible as building material. The 15 feet high poles of a tee pee set up would be too heavy to carry, too time consuming to make for every encampment, and too dangerous because Indians could easily spot the massive constructions.

Take a peak into the past and drop in during the week long encampment next year at the Moose River Plains. The event is free of charge and open to the public, “Everyone visits us, we even have hunters stopping in to hang out after a full day of hunting and kids love seeing everything here, we make sure to focus on the kids because they are sponges and learn so fast,” said Maria. Families are encouraged to join the rendezvous fun to support the NYSMLA in their goal to preserve the primitive lifestyle of past pioneers. Adults and children can try on historically accurate pioneer clothing, watch how food is prepared over an open flame, participate in period firearm and bow shooting demonstrations, and try their hand at some tomahawk and knife throwing activities. Kids can try their skills at flint knapping or striking an object with another object (lithic reduction) to shape it into the desired form, usually an arrowhead.

Attend a rendezvous sponsored by the NYSMLA and help promote, support, and preserve the historical heritage of the sport of muzzleloading and of primitive living, “Although our numbers are dwindling, we have had the same core members attend every year so far, the ones who started it all at Moose River still come and the weather this October was gorgeous enough that we did have three new campers join us this year,” said Maria.

After the public portion of the encampment, Maria and the rest of the rendezvous campers stay for a few days to wind down, “After everyone is gone, we all get together and celebrate another successful year,” said Maria.

The first recorded rendezvous was in 1825 when General William Ashley of the Rocky Mountain Fur Company, originally known as “Ashley’s Hundred” trail blazed the exploration of the west. Ashley and his company’s knowledge of the land was so informative that according to a book called, “Fur, Fortune, and Empire: The Epic History of the Fur Trade in America,” written by Eric Dolin, the US government would seek out former members of the Ashley’s Hundred company as consultants for geographic knowledge or travel advice regarding the west.

The lifestyle of “Ashley’s Hundred” consists of extreme weather conditions, starvation, dehydration, and at times extreme solitude. Random attacks from Indians or animals were a part of the company’s daily lives. Ashley later became a congressman who specialized in western affairs.

The rendezvous of the 1800s were for mountain men, pioneers, and travelers to exchange fur for supplies and to re-group after long fur trapping excursions. According to a biography about mountain man James Beckwourth, an African-American pioneer of the Ashley’s Hundred company, Beckwourth described the rendezvous as a place of “mirth, songs, dancing, shouting, trading, running, jumping, singing, racing, target-shooting, yarns, frolic, with all sorts of extravagances that white men or Indians could invent.” Beckwourth was linked to the trapping expeditions of the American Fur Company, a brother company of the Rocky Mountain Fur Company (Ashley’s Hundred) where he worked with famous mountain men like Jedediah Smith.

Alcohol was a big part of the mirth Beckwourth mentions in his thoughts about the rendezvous. Alcohol was not an uncommon thing to a pioneer. English heritage of the 1800s declared that water was bad for a person’s health and that beer or whiskey was an alternative for water. It was considered healthier to drink warm booze in hot weather rather than cold water in the heat. The idea was that heat was loss from the inside of the body and that the stomach needed to stay warm, hence the saying, “fire in my belly”.

For more information on how to get involved in the next rendezvous, contact

Joseph or Maria Heckle at, (315) 298-5107 or email them at, josephheckle@yahoo.com.