A new book, “The Fulton Chain: Early Settlement, Roads, Steamboats, Railroads and Hotels” documents the epic story of the stalwart folk whose lives shaped the Fulton Chain.

Using selected topics, this new book represents the first general history of the Fulton Chain region in almost seventy years. At the request of readers of his articles published locally in the past decade at www.adirondackalmanack.com, Charles Herr has now compiled them for this publication. He has divided the book into six parts: beginnings, next steps, paths travelled (roads), steamboats, railroads (five on Raquette Lake Railway) and major hotels.

Returning to the original articles, the author added significant new material, deleted information repeated in multiple instances, and made corrections for newly acquired knowledge. A generous addition of photographs and maps is also included. He has also organized them by topic and, where possible, in a time chronology. The Goodsell Museum, Peg Masters, Bruce Bonfield, the Adirondack Museum, local families and past local authors have provided valuable assistance with this publication.

Included are Benjamin Harrison’s visits, the origin and construction of the Fulton Chain Railroad and Raquette Lake Railway lines, the steamboats including mail boats and pickle boats as well as the first major hotels. Also discussed are early town politics, the building of roads, and a murder at lock-and-dam and the subsequent trial. Included is the partnership of a railroad with a steamer which often tried and sometimes could.

This book is for the casual reader interested in the “who, what, when, where and why” of Fulton Chain history. It is also a reference for the serious researcher in the specific nuts and bolts of what happened. Covered are the battles between developers and landowners, railroad builders and their opponents and, for the first time, the early history of the land that would become the Town of Inlet. Extensive history is provided for the railroads and the first major hotels. New information is given about the deCamps, Alexander Lamberton, the Old Forge Company, Fred Hess, Philo Wood, Arch Delmarsh and Charles O’Hara.

Using research sources not readily available previously, the author performed his research as if earlier books did not exist and referred to one only when it became the primary source. This book is not intended to replace earlier histories and the author hopes his work engenders new interest in those notable works cited in his introduction to The Fulton Chain.

Available in early May, the new book, distributed by North Country Books, will be available at selected local book stores. The book retails at $39.99 plus appropriate sales tax. The author has more information on www.facebook.com/herrstory.