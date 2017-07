Mezzo-soprano Judelle White, a native of Boonville, will be giving a benefit recital at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, at View alongside Kathleen Maloney, soprano; Callahan Hughes, piano; and Cody Engstrom, piano.The program will include art songs and music from Mozart’s “La Clemenza di Tito”, Donizetti’s “Don Pasquale”, Bernstein’s “West Side Story”, and other shows. Admission is a suggested $20 donation at the door, and the proceeds will benefit View and the LaCroix Haiti Mission.To learn more about View programming, visit ViewArts.org, or call (315) 369-6411.