By AMANDA DESHAW

For The Express

Raquette Lake held its annual ice harvest this past Saturday, a tradition that has been going on for over 100 years. This year the ice was anywhere from 12 to 15 inches thick. It takes a very large group of volunteers to complete such a large project and volunteers start arriving in the early morning, they work until about 7 p.m.

The crew uses several dump trucks and an ice elevator that looks as if it’s a veteran of many ice harvests, some very long ago.

Carrying on this tradition allows Raquette Lake Supply to keep the Tap Room and hotel, which is located upstairs from the Tap Room, nice and cool during the warmer months.