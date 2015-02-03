To the editor

2014 was a spectacular year for bigfoot researchers in the Adirondack Mountains of New York State! Researchers found a good number of tracks and casted them. Most were 14″ to 17″ long and a track 16″ long was just found and casted in the past week.

Many reported Bigfoot sighting and tracks were found in the Southern Region of the Adirondacks, Boonville, Woodgate, North Lake, Town of Ohio, Woodhull, Forestport, Remsen, Piseco Lake, Speculator, Hinkley Lake, Old Forge, Long Lake.

Many fishermen and campers found huge tracks this year along river shorelines and sandy shorelines along lake shores. I am very happy to report that scientists and researchers are very happy with the public’s information given to them and the new researchers now out there in the wilderness. Some of the world’s top scientists plan on returning this year in 2015.

Adirondack Jack Leach

Utica