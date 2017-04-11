On Friday, April 7, the Moose River was high and the day overcast.

The river has steadily crept up its banks over the last week. We’ve had pouring rain and on Friday night, April 7, about three inches of snow fell. It feels like Mark Twain was talking about Old Forge when he said, “The narrator counted here 136 different kinds of weather during 24 hours.” Saturday was sunny and warmer and Sunday was so nice it made you believe in spring. It looks like we’re in for warmer days for the next week or so. We’ll see you outside!

Photos by M. Lisa Monroe