Old Forge was filled with people and great fall weather. The Quilts Unlimited Exhibition opened to the public at View and the Running Colors Fun Run ended at North Street where Brewfest began and carried through the evening with beer, food, and music. All tied together for another great weekend in the Adirondacks.
Photos by Cathy Bowsher
-
-
Vibrant colors line the walls of the Quilts Unlimited Exhibition at View.
-
-
The exhibit showcases traditional and non traditional styles of quilt works to appeal to different tastes.
-
-
Margaret Niper of Camden standing with her third place Bed Quilt winner entry, Purple Passion.
-
-
View’s Jennifer Potter Hayes makes sure that each running gets colorful.
-
-
Allen Williams runs from death, who almost has Allen in its grasp.
-
-
Runners stop for a splash of color.
-
-
Julia Bernard, Katie Huber, Amanda Huber and Elsa Vellone wait for runners to come by so that they can cover them with colors.
-
-
Debra Quattrini and Sandy Miller traveled from Rome for the race and have found themselves at Brewfest.
-
-
Gwen Tracy and Mike Farmer get ready to start Brewfest at North Street.
-
-
Photo submitted Color Run racers take off.
-
-
Live music fills the pavilion as Brewfest takes hold.
-
-
Friends, Amy Werchinski and Erin Bryant from Lowville are enjoying their day in Old Forge.
-
-
Jim Connerty,of View, prepares for the Brewfest crowd.
-
-
Photo submitted Bev Kondolf from Victor stands with her quilt, Wild Fermentation, the winner of the Judges Choice Award.
-
-
Photo submitted Bethany Krawiec of Upper Jay with her Best in Show quilt.
-
-
Photo submitted Marcia DeCamp from Palmyra is with her entry, Roundabout, winner of Best Use of Color