An AARP Smart Driver class is scheduled to be held from 6 – 9 p.m. the evenings of Jan. 16 and 18 at the Otter Lake Fire House. Completion of the two sessions will qualify a licensed driver to receive a significant auto insurance premium reduction.

Anyone interested in registering for the class is asked to call (315) 575-3454.

Although the class content is aimed at drivers age 50 or over, anyone with a current New York State driver’s license, regardless of age, is qualified to take the course and receive the premium reduction. Successful completion will, with a couple exceptions, also neutralize up to four violation points in one’s driving record.

The class instructor will be Alan Woodruff and questions may be directed to him at (315) 392-4592.