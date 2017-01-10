SUNY Potsdam

The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named Sarah Branch of Old Forge and Olivia Phaneuf to the President’s List, in recognition of their academic excellence in the Fall 2016 semester. The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by President Kristin G. Esterberg.

To achieve the honor of being on the President’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

SUNY Potsdam student Allyson Brosemer of Old Forge has earned a spot on the Dean’s List at SUNY Potsdam.

To achieve the honor of being on the Dean’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of between 3.25 and 3.49 in the given semester.