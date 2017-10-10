ACC will begin rehearsals on Oct. 15
The music to be performed is as follows: “Gospel Magnificat”, by Drennan; the cantata “Hope!”, by Joel Raney; “Go Tell It on the Mountain”, arr. Patterson (Adirondack Youth Choir); “Jesus, Oh What a Wonderful Child”, arr. Hayes; “Bright Star Shining”, by Gilpin; “For unto Us a Child Is Born”, by Handel, arr. Sorenson; “Hallelujah from Handel’s Messiah: A Soulful Celebration”, arr. Warren, Jackson, and Kibble; and “Silent Night, Holy Night”, arr. Raney.
The first rehearsal will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, at Forest Presbyterian Church.
Subsequent rehearsals are scheduled thusly: 1 p.m. on Sundays, Oct. 22 and 29 and Nov. 5, 12, and 19; 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27; 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3; 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10; 10:30 a.m. (at the Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Boonville) on Thursday, Dec. 14; and 6:30 p.m., also on Dec. 14.
Except for the morning rehearsal at Sunset on Dec. 14, all other practices listed above will take place at Forest Presbyterian Church.
The ACC also hopes to sing the “Hallelujah from Handel’s Messiah: A Soulful Celebration” with the Adirondack Central School high school chorus at their Christmas concert, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, in the ACS high school auditorium in Boonville.
The ACC’s intent is to practice with the high school chorus at 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, in the high school auditorium after the Sunset program that day. Further details about this arrangement will be provided at the regularly scheduled rehearsal sessions for the “Hope!” concert.
Additionally, Michael Ferris has put together a reader’s theater production of “A Christmas Carol,” to be presented at the Lewis County Historical Society in Lowville at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25. ACC members will be asked to participate by singing Christmas carols in conjunction with this production.
This Historical Society production of “A Christmas Carol” will be repeated on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 26, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Boonville.
If anyone cannot make the first rehearsal for the “Hope!” concert but wants to sing in the Dec. 17 concert, call or email Jan Yauger, (315) 942-2046 or [email protected], so music can be reserved.
As always, the ACC welcomes all new singers. No audition is required, but a commitment to attend rehearsals is needed.