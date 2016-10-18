Photo By Cathy Bowsher

ADikted T-shirts help support local programs.

By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

Addiction to the Adirondacks is a good thing. In terms of helping preserve the Adirondacks, being ADiKted is the way to be.

Following a visit to the Adirondacks, the founder and facilitator of a new line of clothing tagged with “ADiKted” over a simple slogan of, “Preserve the Adirondack Park” fell in love with the Adirondacks and wants to share her passion with others that feel the same.

The anonymous designer has had hundreds of “ADiKted” shirts printed and has distributed them to local stores asking only that five dollars of proceeds from each sale would go towards local groups, “ A portion of all proceeds go to help fund the community events that need it, like the fireworks in town, things like that,” said Lori Wilson of Inlet ’s Ace Hardware, “We have every shirt available, long sleeves, short, v-necks and crew necks, fleece, and hats. These are quality items for a truly good cause.”

The shirts come in various colors ranging from grey with green, to the popular “Syracuse” blue and orange. Currently, the “ADiKted” shirts can only be found at Inlet Ace Hardware and at Old Forge Ace Hardware.