Adirondack Bank was presented with the Small Community Lender Award by the Syracuse District Office of the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA) before the Board of Directors on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Adirondack Bank was named the top small community lender for the eighth consecutive year in Central New York with 24 loan approvals in the 7(a) category totaling $7.1 million. An additional three approvals were added in the Capital Region above and beyond the 24 in Central New York.

“We are honored to receive this award from the SBA in recognition of our commitment to helping small businesses as well as the local communities that we serve,” stated Adirondack Bank President and CEO Rocco F. Arcuri, Sr. “We will continue to work with the SBA to provide programs that will help local, small businesses succeed.”

“We are pleased to present this award to Adirondack Bank in recognition of their accomplishments for 2016. Their team of community lenders has done an outstanding job assisting small businesses to accomplish their goals within the markets they serve,” noted SBA Syracuse District Director Bernard J. Paprocki.