The Forest Presbyterian Church on the corner of Main and Center Streets in Lyons Falls, will host a concert entitled “Adirondack Combined Community Chorus Sings the Classics” at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The concert will be directed by Kendra Virkler, choral director at Beaver River Central School, and accompanied on the piano by Mel Chalker and Sylvia Fici.

“We have to give special recognition to the accompanists. The piano parts are quite difficult, and both Mel and Sylvia worked very hard on them,” says Peg Nuspliger, director of the Adirondack Community Chorus, who worked with Virkler on choosing the order of the pieces and who led several of the rehearsals in Lyons Falls.

The program will include “Gloria in Excelsis Deo” by Antonio Vivaldi, “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” by Johann Sebastian Bach, “Dies Irae” from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Requiem”, “Hallelujah” from the “Mount of Olives” by Ludwig van Beethoven, among other classic and more modern pieces such as “How Can I Keep From Singing” by Bradley Ellingboe, “Stomp Your Foot” by Aaron Copland, and “Play For Me A Simple Melody” by Irving Berlin.

“I chose masterworks of both sacred and secular literature that represent a wide range of time periods and musical styles,” said Virkler.

The variety of music in this concert is vast, but the selections are united in that they truly can be called “Masterworks” of their eras. The pieces all have been performed on countless occasions by an array of famous orchestras and bands, and the composers represent some of the finest musicians in recorded time.

A quartet featuring Claire Haile as soprano, Terry Marcy as alto, Michael Ferris as tenor, and Jason Matteson as baritone will be performing a cappella sections in “How Can I Keep From Singing?”

“It’s been a great pleasure for me to work with such a talented group on this program,” concluded Virkler. “Despite the challenging nature of this beautiful literature, everyone has worked hard to put together what promises to be a very enjoyable concert.”

The next major event coming up for the ACC will be a special concert commemorating the chorus’s 40th anniversary. This will take place in the spring. Announcements about upcoming rehearsal dates will appear in local media. As always, the ACC welcomes new members, especially for this banner year celebration. No audition is required.

For further details visit the ACC website at www.adkcommunitychorus.

webs.com.