Photo by Laura Czajka

Peg Nuspliger leads an ACC rehearsal for the upcoming Christmas concerts.

The ACC will be performing a concert entitled “The Best Time of the Year,” to be performed at the Lewis County Historical Society on South State Street in Lowville at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The same concert also will be performed by the ACC at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Boonville Presbyterian Church.

Peg Nuspliger will be directing at both concerts, and Sylvia Fici will be providing piano accompaniment.

“The Best Time of the Year” will be a choral revue of familiar Christmas songs, both sacred and secular. Soloists and featured performers will include the following: Jake Brach, Shannon Chamberlain, John DeRoos, Michael Ferris, Todd Galarneau, Margaret Haenlin, Claire Haile, Bob Healt, Jonathan Kornmeyer, Terry Marcy, Jason Matteson, and Angus Saunders. At various points in the program, the audience will be invited to sing along with the chorus.

The Lewis County Historical Society is known to decorate resplendently for the holidays, and this year is no exception, according to Society treasurer Sharon Sears.

“It’s a beautiful springboard for the Christmas season,” says Ms. Sears. “The holiday festival is one of our major fundraisers. We are taking bids for the purchase of our decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, and stockings, and raffle tickets can be purchased for our gift baskets.”

The bidding and raffle will still be open on the date of the concert, so if any of the audience members or ACC participants would like to take part, they are encouraged to do so.

The concerts in both Lowville and Boonville are free to the public. Donations are welcome at both locations.

The Lewis County Historical Society will put any donations received toward the renovations of the General Walter Martin Mansion in Martinsburg and toward its general operating expenses.

Donations received at the Boonville concert will be given to Matthew’s Place, a charity-based shop located on Main Street in Boonville. Matthew’s Place operates as both a thrift store and food pantry for people in the local area.