by Joan Herrmann

Whereiwander…The lyrics from the song The Summer Knows run through my mind this time of year. Paraphrasing some of the words, “The summer’s wise, the summer knows and so she sheds her summer clothes; one last caress, it’s time to dress for fall.” Those words aptly describe our Adirondack Mountains donning the brilliant and metallic colors that become September’s and October’s wardrobe.

September brings an array of hues to both flora and fauna. In addition to the maturing and glorious colors of the tree foliage, many plants and ferns present a magnificent display. Mushrooms begin appearing, some as if overnight, in many colors and shapes. Birds are molting into winter’s drabber camouflaging plumage and animals are also changing their appearance. However, for some birds and plants this is their peak time of year.

The American goldfinch (Spinus tristis) doesn’t breed until the thistles and milkweeds mature in late summer. Both of these plants provide necessary nesting material and food for the nest and nestlings. Their nest is cup shaped and usually erected in the forked branch of a tree. The male offers thistle, milkweed or cattails’ furry or downy plant material, to the female for the nest lining, as she completes the nest building. The young will be fed regurgitated milkweed and thistle seeds. After the female has completely laid the clutch of four to six pale bluish white eggs the male will bring her food, as she incubates the eggs, for a period of ten to twelve days.



Goldfinch as well as all passerines (perching birds) are altricial, that means the hatchlings are incapable of leaving the nest, have no down, closed eyes and are fed by the adults. Altricial eggs are smaller in size, therefore the yolk is smaller and there is less yolk to feed the developing embryo, the incubation time is shorter, but more time is spent, by the adults, feeding and teaching its offspring.The female goldfinch will begin laying her eggs (four to six) one each day, but will not incubate them until all are laid. This is known as synchronous hatching, and the eggs will then begin to hatch, all at the same time. Raptors such as hawks and eagles are asynchronous, laying one egg a day and incubating it immediately. If they lay more than one egg those eggs will be incubated and will hatch in the order that they were laid. Raptors begin laying their eggs much earlier, in late winter or early spring; because the weather is colder each egg may need immediate warmth to keep it from freezing. Raptors’ hatchlings are semialtricial and are incapable of leaving the nest, covered with down, have open eyes, and are fed by the adults.Altricial, semialtricial, precocial and semiprecocial are terms that ornithologists used to describe the degrees of development of hatchlings. The word altricial comes from the Latin word meaning to nourish. Precocial comes from the Latin word precocious and those hatchlings can achieve mobility extremely quickly. Some precocial hatchlings such as ducks can leave the nest and follow the adults to find their own food soon after their hatching. Others like turkeys chicks can leave the nest and the adults show them what to eat. Wild turkeys give birth to six to twenty chicks and while they are in the nest it leaves the entire brood vulnerable to predation. Each species of bird is different in its needs depending on its environment, the availability of food and protection from predators.As summer comes to an end another gold is offering us a bit of beauty, it is the much maligned plant goldenrod. This time of year several species of goldenrod can be found in our meadow. I am reminded of the numerous times I have heard friends and acquaintances tell me that they are allergic to goldenrod. That may be true, but it is more likely that the culprit which is causing the allergy is ragweed. Goldenrod and ragweed bloom at the time of year. When the watery eyes and sneezing begins the tall golden blooms of goldenrod, which are showy and grow in numerous types of habitat, are thought to be the source of the problem. Ragweed is green, with green blooms; it is inconspicuous among the taller showier plants. Goldenrod is a favorite among the pollinators such as bees, wasps, flies, butterflies and moths; it has heavy pollen which stays on the plant even when the wind blows. Ragweed is wind pollinated and is not pollinated by insects. Ragweed’s pollen is very light and since the pollination takes place in the air it is most likely the ragweed causing the allergy problems and not the goldenrod.Our native goldenrod is a plant that numerous insects and spiders depend on this time of year. The goldenrod spider changes color, from white to yellow in order to hunt undetected on the plant. The goldenrod gall fly lays its egg on the stem of the goldenrod plant. The larva bores into the stem. It is thought that the larva’s saliva may mimic the plants’ growth hormone and stem begins to form a ball around the larva. The ball is called a gall, and it will provide food and shelter for the larva and the pupa. The larva will produce a type of antifreeze, call glycerol which will keep it from freezing within the gall. The larva will remain dormant throughout the winter; this state is called diapause. When temperatures rise in the spring the larva will chew a tunnel exit through the gall, leaving a thin layer of outer skin on the gall and return to the middle. As the weather continues to warm the larva with begin the next stage of metamorphosis and will pupate. A few weeks later the last stage begins as the adult emerges from the pupal case and exits the tunnel prepared by the larva. Then the adult fly pumps fluid into its head and pushes its bubble head through the outer skin of the gall.The seed production of the goldenrod plant decreases by forty percent as a result of the gall; both diseases and insects keep our native plants in balance. A cultivar of goldenrod (Solidago) is now a used in many floral arrangements by flower shops. The genus name Solidago is Latin meaning to heal or make whole. Native American used goldenrod as a component boiled with other herbs in steam baths, believing it has healing powers. And three states, Alabama, Kentucky and Nebraska have chosen goldenrod as their State Plant. A few asters, Queen Anne’s lace and goldenrod make a lovely fall bouquet.