There is plenty to watch at the tournament last year. Snowmobiles have become a favorite way to get to the ice bowl.

By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

Come hell or high water, over the last nine years the Adirondack Ice Bowl has skated onto Fourth Lake.

Despite sometimes challenging conditions, organizers and AIB founders Shaun Brennan and Jim O’Brien have put on a tournament that has grown every year.

Back at the first AIB in 2009, there were 16 teams and about 50 spectators. This year, there are 52 teams registered and the spectators will number in the hundreds. The event has become very popular, even drawing teams from Europe to play old fashioned pond hockey.

Before the very first tournament, Brennan and O’Brien explained why players love pond hockey.

“Playing outdoors, for an avid hockey player, is one of the most exhilarating and magical experiences because there are no rules or boundaries. It allows a player to try things he or she may not do in an indoor rink. It’s just good old-fashioned hockey played the way it’s meant to be,” they said.

When they started, out they used a homemade Zamboni to condition the ice and a lot of elbow grease. Now they have three vintage Zambonis and more volunteers to help get the rinks all up to snuff.

In 2010, O’Brien said that he was surprised at how the event had taken off.

“If you asked me two years ago I would have told you a bunch of friends are getting together for a weekend to play some hockey and pass time in front of my grandparent’s home on First Lake,” he said. “I don’t think any of us thought it would get this big and have so many people take an interest in it and support it. Furthermore, I never would have thought we would attract players from Europe, which we did. I guess maybe you should ask me after this year’s tournament what I think the future will hold for Ice Bowl.”

The tournament has kept getting stronger every year. This year, there will be four rinks, a kids’ hockey tournament, to take place at 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, parties at night and even Bubble Ball Extreme games. Even on the years the weather has been less than cooperative, the AIB has managed to make Fourth Lake a good skating experience for everyone.

The organizers feel that after all this time they have a good hand on what needs to be done.

“This is our ninth year doing the Adirondack Ice Bowl. We feel that we have a pretty good handle on the logistics and the operation of the event. We have more teams are ever coming, 44 in the open and eight in the 40 and over. We have a large youth hockey presence from throughout Central New York that are coming up to participate on Saturday afternoon’s Mite scramble. I want to give a big thanks to Saranac for their continued support. Without our sponsors this event would not be feasible. We have a great lineup of bands with Last Left playing Friday night and Showtime on Saturday. Dueling pianos plays Saturday afternoon. A DJ will be playing on the ice during hockey games,” said Brennan.

Games begin on Friday, Jan. 27, at 8 a.m. at The Woods Inn and will continue until Saturday, Jan. 28. There will be live music in the pavilion and refreshments served on the ice.

The championship games will take place Saturday night, and the band Showtime will entertain the crowds afterward.

For a detailed schedule, go to adirondackicebowl.com.