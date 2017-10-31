Photo submitted

A group of fishers on their way out to Fifth Lake for the French Louie Fishing Derby.

Adirondack Kids and Central Adirondack Kiwanis sponsored the sixth annual Adirondack Kids Day in Inlet on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The event is inspired by the best-selling children’s book series, “The Adirondack Kids” by Gary and Justin VanRiper and is dedicated to children and provides many free activities.

Kiwanis members assisted with an event information booth and fishing derby signup. Central Adirondack Kiwanis President Mike Griffin said, “Adirondack Kids Day is one of the most fun events that our club participates in each year. This year, we distributed more than 200 goody bags to children participating in the event. It is estimated that over 500 children attended with their families.”

The event celebrates the outdoor activities described in the Adirondack Kids series of books inspired by authors Gary and Justin Van Riper. Every child accompanied by an adult who stops at the Kiwanis information tent received a free goody bag and a free copy of a book from The Adirondack Kids series of books, while supplies lasted. Features of the event included the French Louie Fishing Derby, visits by experts in outdoor recreation such as Adirondack Outdoor Expeditions, AWI Stewarding Program and Central Adirondack Search and Rescue Team. In addition, there was face painting by Word of Life, Horseback Rides by Lutz’s, free cotton candy by Inlet Community Church, miniature golf at Putterfingers, there was Music and Magic by Jim Okey and Mark Manske from Adirondack Raptors.

The fishing derby was sponsored by French Louie ADK Sports and the Inlet Area Business Association. Over 70 children participated. Fishing off a barge on Fifth Lake in one-hour slots, the kids caught 142 fish; all the fish were returned to the lake.

The weather was a typical Adirondack fall day and the children enjoyed many special events during the day such as free popcorn and hot chocolate provided by Inlet Community Church. Face painting, outdoor recreation displays including knot tying, hiking as well as displays by various authors of children’s books.