Adirondack Kids Day was on Oct. 1 in Inlet. It offered fun for kids of all ages with visits from the Utica Zoomobile, an archeological dig, face painting, and tons of fun events. Photos By Cathy Bowsher
Nicolette Haydasz from the Utica Zoo educates the children about April the Flemmish giant rabbit.
Cooper Hoselton from Watertown sketches her artifact on the inventory sheet at the dig site.
Ryan and Grace Birmingham from Skaneateles race to the finish.
Emily Robinson shows grace on horseback.
Greg and Jennifer Vonmatt from Watertown came specifically to enjoy Adirondack Kids Day with their son William.
Laura Miller, 6, from Boonville shows her tiger painted face as she performs a special ribbon twirl at Arrow Head Park.
Life Net New York’s helicopter is open for view at the event.
Jeff Lipiarz from Darien gently pushes his son Curtis on the swing at Arrowhead Park.
Liam Sinclaire and mom Katie traveled from Syracuse to play at Adirondack Kids Day.
Pat Rusczyk, Francesca Toro, and Robert Toro, show the kids how it’s done at Nutty Putty Miniature Golf.
Town of Webb UFSD Principal Jon Swick is happy to serve cotton candy to the public at Adirondack Kids Day.
