Photo submitted - Adirondack Kids Day is a fun way for the whole family to celebrate fall.

The fifth annual Adirondack Kids Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 1, in Inlet with major sponsor, Kiwanis of the Central Adirondacks.

The event was inspired by the best-selling children’s book series, The Adirondack Kids, by Gary and Justin VanRiper. The father-and-son writing team from Camden, created and launched The Adirondack Kids in 2001, their stories revolving around three best friends who grow up in the Adirondacks along the Fulton Chain of Lakes, with Inlet, as their home base.

According to organizers Adirondack Kids Day is a totally kid-friendly event with free activities for the whole family from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.

Once again every child accompanied by an adult who stops at the Kiwanis Information Tent for their goody bag will receive a free copy of a book from The Adirondack Kids series of books while supplies last.

Features this year include presentations by experts from the Utica Zoo with mammals and raptors indigenous to the Adirondacks, horse back rides, local hikes led by professional guide Tyler Chase with Adirondack Outdoor Expeditions, an archaeological dig led by Mitch Lee, face painting by children’s book illustrator Maggie Henry and friends and free popcorn and cotton candy supplied by the Inlet Community Church.

The wildly popular Fishing Derby supervised by the DEC is set again for children 12 and under who are accompanied by an adult. The derby is sponsored by French Louie ADK Sports and the Inlet Area Business Association.

The hub of the event is a Children’s Authors and Illustrators Book Fair at The Adirondack Reader featuring authors and illustrators, all with children’s books set in the Adirondacks. Guest authors and illustrators include Syracuse News Channel 9’s Christie Casciano and her sister Rose Mary Casino Moziak; Diane Chase, author of the Adirondack Family Time guidebooks; Maggie Henry, illustrator for Forest Green and Adirondack Lullaby and The Adirondack Kids authors and illustrator team, Justin, Carol and Gary VanRiper.

“We continue to be honored that Kiwanis of the Central Adirondacks and the community of Inlet have been so supportive of Adirondack Kids Day,” said Gary VanRiper. “We hope this day will inspire many more families to explore this special region creating memories to last a lifetime and traditions to last for generations, as it has for our family.”

For more information on Adirondack Kids Day contact the Inlet Information Center at 1-866-Go-Inlet; www.adirondackkidsday.com or visit The Adirondack Kids Facebook page.