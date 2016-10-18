Adirondack Kids and Central Adirondack Kiwanis sponsored the fifth annual Adirondack Kids Day in Inlet on Saturday, Oct. 1.The event is inspired by the best-selling children’s book series, The Adirondack Kids by Gary and Justin VanRiper. The event is dedicated to children and provided many free activities.The event celebrates the outdoor activities described in the Adirondack Kids series of books inspired by authors Gary and Justin Van Riper. The Fishing Derby, sponsored by French Louie ADK Sports and supervised by DEC, was very successful, over 135 fish were caught.The weather was a spectacular Adirondack fall day and the children enjoyed many special events during the day such as free popcorn and hot chocolate provided by Inlet Community Church, face painting, outdoor recreation displays including knot tying, hiking and kayak paddling as well as displays by various authors of children’s books.In addition, there was a magician, bouncy house and Pony rides as well as the Life Net helicopter landing and display, that was a big hit with the kids and parents also an archeological dig set up by Mitch Lee.Kiwanis members assisted with an Event Information Booth and Fishing Derby Signup while Town of Webb Key Club provided a food booth, an opportunity to enjoy hot dogs, chips and a drink.If you are interested in joining Central Adirondack Kiwanis and participating in all of the child-centered service programs, you may contact membership co-chairs Doc Foley at (315) 794-9460 or Bob Teesdale at (315) 369-5425.To make a financial contribution to the Kiwanis Kids projects, your donation may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks at PO Box 1044, Old Forge, NY 13420.