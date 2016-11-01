The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts hosts the Bob Stump Band at 7 p.m on Saturday, Nov.12. Tickets are $10 for Arts Center members, $20 for non-members, and $8 for children 12 and under and are available at the door or online at adirondackarts.org/concerts.php.

The music of this country and bluegrass band is always evolving. As Bob states, “The band is always on the move exploring and searching. It is through our many live shows that we are able to grow. We are inspired by the performances we share and the people we perform for. This band is hot!” This concert is generously funded by the Tom Fagan Fund.

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts will host an Adirondack balsam wreath and garland making workshop from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19. Cost is $25, and participants can register at www.adirondackarts.org/classesworkshops.php. Payment may be made at the Arts Center the day of the workshop.

Instructor Hallie Bond will guide you through the process of crafting your own garland and wreath that you can proudly display in your home. Each participant will go home with a wreath and a 4 to 6 foot length of garland.

In its upper and lower galleries, the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts is featuring two new exhibits: “Handmade Pottery from the Adirondacks” by Yvonne Wild and “Somewhere Between,” an exhibit by Amanda Fehring. Both of these exhibits will run from Nov. 7 through Dec. 17. Works by Yvonne are currently for sale in the Arts Center’s Gift Shop and would make terrific Christmas gifts.

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts is located at 3446 State Route 28 in Blue Mountain Lake. For more information on gallery exhibits, performances, events, classes, and membership, go to adirondackarts.org, or call (518) 352-7715.