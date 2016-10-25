Two years ago members of the Adirondack League Club decided to form a community fund to support local philanthropy. With the assistance and partnership of the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties, and the help of CAP-21, who facilitated meetings with local nonprofit leaders, the ALC Community Fund was off and running. The League Club has always had a strong history of supporting environmental and conservation causes but wanted to balance this with economic and social development and revitalization efforts with neighboring communities.

The ALC and individual members have always been supporters of organizations like View and others, but many ALC members really didn’t know how to find and vet appropriate local organizations. The fund was set up to assist in that process and a mission statement was established as follows. “The mission of the ALC Community Fund is to enhance the vitality of our communities by providing financial support to non-profits that contribute to the quality of life and well being of local residents. “

Armed with this goal in mind the membership responded enthusiastically and they have been able to make contributions of roughly $50,000 in each of the first two years to at least 22 organizations as diverse as eight local volunteer fire departments and emergency services; CAP-21, both Old Forge church based community support programs; youth programs like Kinderwood, KYAC, friends of the Polar Bears, and Kiwanis; cultural programs like the Old Forge Library, TOW Historical Association, and View; transportation programs like Community Transportation Services and MAC’s Safe Ride; and health and wellness programs like the Community Health & Wellness Fund, Home Aide Services of the Central Adirondacks and others. All of these organizations had identified specific needs that required financial help, such as equipment, software and small projects.

All of the administration and management is being conducted through the Community Foundation. Since 1952, The Community Foundation has invested more than $55 million in Oneida and Herkimer counties. The Foundation partners with various local organizations to make investments that have an impact in core areas of need, including economic development, education, health, and arts and culture.

For information about The Foundation, visit www.foundationhoc.org or call (315) 735-8212. For more information locally, contact CAP-21 at (315) 369-3353 or info@cap-21.org.