Adirondack mural planned for Gallery 3040: fundraising campaign begins
Artist, Cindy Panella, will design and execute a painting of Adirondack flora and fauna for the 26 foot long wall.
The mural has been an ongoing dream of the gallery owners for over a year, and was approved by the Town of Webb Planning Board in 2016.
Owner Linda Weal said, “We have been thinking about this for so long, and dreaming and planning, but it didn’t become real until the scaffolding arrived this morning. Now Cindy will work her magic, and we will have this entirely special piece of artwork to share with the community.”
Cindy Panella, the muralist, is an acclaimed ceramic artist as well as an art teacher at South Lewis Central School. She was formerly the art teacher for the Town of Webb Union Free School District.
She is best known for her sense of adventure and whimsy, and was chosen because everything she makes is personal and puts a lot of her heart on display.
To help offset the costs of supplies and to help raise funds for paying the artist the gallery has launched a crowdsourcing campaign on Indiegogo at www.indiegogo.com/projects/adirondack-mural-art/x/16983494#.
The fundraising goal is $4,800.
The site offers two levels of sponsorship. For a $25 donation patrons receive a 20- by 16-inch full color poster of Cindy Panella’s painting, “Berries of Blue.” For a $100 donation, contributors will receive four posters as well as their name painted on an inside wall of the gallery thanking them for helping to make the mural possible.
Donations to the mural project can be made on the website or in person at Gallery 3040.
The Weal family is asking people to drop by and check out the progress as the mural is painted and to spread the word amongst their friends.
“I have worked in the arts my entire career. I have always been drawn to them because they inspire us to dream and to wonder. Public art has the power to reach a lot of people. The intention of this mural is to reflect the beauty here within the community and in the Adirondacks and to celebrate that. We are beyond excited,” said gallery owner, Linda Weal.
For more information on the Gallery 3040 or the mural project call the gallery at (315) 369-1059 or [email protected]