Biggest project in the museum’s history will transform it into a truly 21st-century institution,bringing the Adirondack story to life with new opportunities for exploration and interactivity

The board of trustees of the Adirondack Museum announced the launch of the public phase of its $9.4 million capital campaign, “For Generations,” to raise critical funds to update its exhibitions, offer new opportunities for visitors to explore the museum’s extraordinary natural surroundings, enhance universal access, and bring about other improvements to better serve its public. More than $7.5 million has been raised in donations and pledges to date.

“Great museums around the world stay great because they change with the times,” explained Executive Director David Kahn. “Our job is to tell the entire story of the people and the park, and in so doing, enrich the lives of generations to come. With this project, the Adirondack Museum will deliver a stronger and more dynamic experience that will bring new visitors to our region and generate substantial economic activity that will benefit local businesses.”

The museum will transform its largest indoor space, formerly the location of the “Roads and Rails: Everyday Life in the Age of Horses” exhibition, into “The Adirondack Experience,” an 18,000-square-foot, fully immersive journey through the history of the Adirondacks and the people who have lived, worked and played there, past and present.

The “Wilderness Stories Introductory Theater” will give an overview of the major themes visitors will encounter throughout five galleries: “Call of the Wilderness” will bring a private railroad station and Pullman car to life with personal stories told through audio soundscape, while videos introduce Adirondackers from various periods, including Teddy Roosevelt, Clarence Petty, Frank Owen and Verplanck Colvin. “A Peopled Wilderness” will mark the first time in the museum’s history that the story of indigenous people is explored in depth. The highlight of “Roughing It: Living With Wilderness” will be the actual cabin of Anne LaBastille, the nationally known scientist, environmentalist, author and feminist. Visitors will meet Adirondackers who work in the great outdoors, including miners and loggers, in “Adirondack Tough: Working in the Wilderness.”

The final gallery, “Our Adirondack Park,” will explore the park today, with a walk-on floor map that will allow visitors to identify the towns, lakes and mountains that are meaningful to them.

Accessibility improvements are planned, including the addition of an elevator, and improvements to the Lake View Cafe, broadening its menu. In addition, a boathouse will be built on Minnow Pond, giving visitors the opportunity to try out guideboats, canoes, rowboats and skiffs. Picnic benches and Adirondack chairs will be available for relaxed enjoyment of the serene pond.

The campaign is co-chaired by Nancy R. Keet and Nancy Reardon Sayer. Other members of the campaign executive committee are Hilary C. McDonald and Jane Love McGraw, board co-chairwomen; Tim Delaney and Greg Wolcott, current trustees; William H. Boardman Jr. and Margot Paul Ernst, honorary trustees; Lauren Razook Roth, former trustee; and Kahn.

Sayer, a resident of Old Forge, noted, “The museum is a unifying point for all facets of Adirondack life and for people from all backgrounds who come to the park. This campaign is about telling the Adirondack stories in a way that captures and entices every generation.”

For more information about the capital campaign, or to make a donation, visit the museum’s website at www.adirondackmuseum.org or call (518) 352-7311.