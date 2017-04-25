When the Adirondack Museum opens for its 60th season on May 26, it will do so as the Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake, with an exciting new brand identity, to better represent what the institution is today. These updates are the product of several years of careful consideration and planning, and position the museum to be more attractive to the next generation of visitors. It will continue to maintain its full collection, and offer the same kaleidoscopic range of programs and activities representing Adirondack history and life, including special and permanent exhibitions, talented artisans-in-residence, workshops, and signature events like the Rustic Furniture Fair.

“Consumer research indicates that the travelers and tourists of today have different expectations of cultural attractions. They want rich interactive experiences that immerse them in their environment and create instantly shareable and long-lasting memories,” explained Executive Director David Kahn.

“To compete with new destinations in the Adirondack region and around the Northeast, we need to ensure our identity reflects what we truly are: a 121-acre indoor-and-outdoor experience. We provide a fun, active and educational way for visitors to immerse themselves into the reality of life, work and recreation in the Adirondacks. We remain steadfast in our mission to expand public understanding of Adirondack history and the relationship between people and the Adirondack wilderness,” Kahn concluded.

The introduction of the new name this season coincides with the opening of the most exciting new exhibition in the institution’s history: “Life in the Adirondacks,” a 19,000-square-foot interactive experience that will serve as every visitor’s starting point. It will combine the latest digital technology with real hands-on experiences to bring the spirit of adventure and breathtaking natural beauty of the Adirondacks to life. The massive new exhibition will occupy the former Roads and Rails building, and will open on July 1. This melding of real Adirondack artifacts with modern-day technology will set the standard for additions and upgrades at the Adirondack Experience going forward.

Replacing the illustration of the Adirondack guide with guide boat is a new design that evokes the uniqueness of the institution and its setting through bold lines and striking colors. The logo combines the letters A (Adirondack) and X (Experience) in an abstract image that evokes the High Peaks and rustic Adirondack architecture. Reflecting both the indoor and outdoor aspects of the institution, the logo communicates the institution’s continuous exploration into the history and beauty of life in the Adirondacks.

Through more than 60 years, the institution has evolved to remain relevant to the times while staying true to its mission and the region it serves. It has actually changed names before: It began as the Adirondacks Historical Association in 1948, then became the Adirondack Historical Association in 1955, and adopted the name Adirondack Museum before opening to the public in 1957. Even today, the legal name is the Adirondack Historical Association, which it will continue to be as it operates as the Adirondack Experience. Other institutions that have made name changes in recent years include the Colorado Historical Society, which now operates as History Colorado, and the Ohio Historical Society, which is now known as Ohio History Connection.

A completely new website, www.theADKX.org, launches today. Social media users are invited to use #ADKX when posting.

The Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake is located at 9097 State Route 30 in Blue Mountain Lake, New York. For more information, visit www.theADKX.org, or call (518) 352-7311.