Ausra Angermann has joined the Adirondack Museum as director of marketing, bringing 28 years of related experience to her position. She will oversee all promotional and public relations efforts for the museum, which will open a new 19,000-square-foot interactive exhibition this summer.“Ausra’s mix of marketing, managerial and creative expertise will be a great asset for the museum in her new role,” said the Adirondack Museum’s executive director, David Kahn.“We’re excited to welcome her to the team and anticipate great contributions from her as we continue to raise the museum’s profile in the community and as an important tourism attraction in the region.”Angermann was most recently senior brand manager, marketing activation for Timex Group USA in Middlebury, Connecticut, where she was responsible for the development, delivery and communication of merchandising concepts and strategies. She joined Timex in August 2012 as global marketing manager for the licensed brand Nautica Watches.Angermann’s previous experience spans communications and creative agencies as well as design studios, both in Connecticut and her native Canada. From 2009-2012, she was production manager of Humongo Agency, an interactive creative agency in Norwalk. For five years prior, she was general manager of SVP Partners, a communications design company in Wilton. Her experience in Toronto includes the integrated communications agency ICE Inc. and two design studios: Karo International Inc. and The Design Works, where she launched her career in 1989 as studio manager.Angermann is an outdoor enthusiast whose interests include hiking, snowshoeing, mountain biking, and snow- and waterskiing. She is also a certified scuba diver.The Adirondack Museum is located at 9097 State Route 30 in Blue Mountain Lake, New York.For more information, visit the museum’s website at www.adkmuseum.org or call (518) 352-7311.