Programs are set for Sunday afternoons, January through April. The first program explores archaeology of the Adirondacks.

The Adirondack Museum’s Cabin Fever Sundays winter lecture series is back, and brings to the North Country a wide-ranging look at life in the Adirondacks – yesterday, today, and tomorrow. Need a reason to love the season? Explore a variety of fascinating topics, from archaeology in the Adirondacks, to the history of resort hotels in the region.

“Hidden Beneath our Feet: The Deep History of the Adirondacks”

In the first installment of the series, Timothy Messner of SUNY Potsdam will share findings from recent archaeological investigations carried out over the last several years which have provided data for a more accurate, complex and deep history of the Adirondacks. “Hidden Beneath our Feet” will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, in the museum auditorium, 9097 State Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake.

This seasonal process of freeze-thaw mirrors that of the region’s history began approximately 13,000 years ago with the retreat of the Laurentide ice-sheet. Shortly thereafter, people first arrived in the Adirondacks. But to most, Adirondack history began only centuries ago with the arrival of Euro-American adventurers and industrialists into what has conventionally been depicted as an empty pristine mountain wilderness.

Timothy Messner is an Assistant Professor at SUNY Potsdam where he teaches courses in archaeology. His research examines relationships between past peoples and their environment and how these ancient case-studies can inform our contemporary world.

Admission is free for museum members, students, and children; $5 for non-members. Refreshments will be served, and the Adirondack Museum Store and Visitor Center will be open before and after the program, with the exception of April 9 and April 23.

Unable to attend this program? Please send any questions for the presenters to @ADKMuseum on Twitter, or Adirondack Museum on Facebook to join in the conversation from home.

Future installments of the Cabin Fever Sundays lecture series will include:

“Farrand Benedict: The Little Giant with Big Ideas” with Mike Prescott at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, at the museum auditorium, 9097 State Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake. Learn about the many ideas and proposals of Farrand Benedict, a surveyor of the Adirondacks.

“Neo-Homesteading in the Adirondack-North Country: Crafting a More Durable Landscape” with Brett McLeoud, at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Museum Auditorium, 9097 State Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake. Delve into the history of homesteading in the Adirondacks along with McLeoud’s vision of neo-homesteading in the region.

“Kontiwennenhá:wi – Carriers of the Word” with the Akwesasne Women Singers at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, at the museum auditorium, 9097 State Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake. Kontiwennenhá:wi, which is translated as Carriers of the Words, is a women’s singing group that originated from the Mohawk Nation at Ahkwesashsne.

“Chipmunks: the Timber Tigers of the Adirondacks” with Charlotte Demers at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Mar. 5, at the museum auditorium, 9097 State Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake. Explore the uncommon natural history of the eastern chipmunk.

“Balancing the Scales: Women in Adirondack History” with Peggy Lynn at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Mar. 19 in the museum auditorium, 9097 State Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake. Celebrate Women’s History Month by learning about the important role women played in shaping the Adirondacks.

“Artifactually Speaking: Collecting in the 21st Century” with Adirondack Museum Chief Curator Laura Rice at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Mar. 26 in the museum auditorium, 9097 State Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake. Join Chief Curator Laura Rice to discover some of the most recent acquisitions that will be featured in the Adirondack Museum’s temporary exhibits opening in 2017.

“Waters of the Adirondacks” with Lorraine Duvall at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Apr. 9 in the museum auditorium, 9097 State Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake. Dive into the many facets of the Adirondack waters from protection to destruction.

“Resort Hotels of the Adirondacks: The Architecture of Tourism and Related History, 1850 – 1950” with Bryant Tolles at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Apr. 23, in the museum auditorium, 9097 State Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake. Discover the architectural development of resort hotels in the Adirondacks.

To learn more about this season’s upcoming Cabin Fever Sundays winter lectures, please call the Adirondack Museum at (518) 352-7311. A complete description of all programs and program descriptions can be found online at: www.adkmuseum.org/exhibits_and_events/ongoing_events

The Cabin Fever Sundays series is supported by a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts.