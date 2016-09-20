View presents the second annual Adirondack Music, Art, and Food Festival. It’s guaranteed to be a weekend full of outstanding music, delicious food, and cool crafts. All Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 daytime events are free and open to the public.

Seating is limited for the special concerts, and pre-registration is suggested for performances. If you are interested in attending all three events, purchase a VIP pass for a discounted rate. Passes are $125 for non-members and $100 for members of View.

On Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, View will host an array of local food and craft vendors from noon to 7 p.m. Food vendors include: Varano’s Italian Ice, Grateful Lemonheads, serving fresh lemonade, hot dog’s, and hamburgers; The Roo Shack, popping the perfect combination of salty, sweet, and delicious kettle corn; The Original Kitty, specializing in salads and sandwiches. More vendors are being confirmed daily.

Head over to the many craft vendors to support local artisans. Interested in fly-fishing? Or do you like jewelry? How about hand-printed T-shirts? All of this and much more will be at View on Friday and Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. Some of the craft venders include:

• Heritage fly-fishing rods by Doug Moody (Friday, Sept. 23 only)

• Wire-wrapped jewelry by Christy Corbett

• Silver jewelry and handmade books by Patrick Kinz-Thompson

• LuLaRoe clothing

• Crocheted crafts by Sandi Hartsough

• Langworthy’s Rustic Wood Crafts

• Windwalker Art

• Fine Art by Rob Imundo (Friday, Sept. 23 only)

• Upcycled accessories made from Sword and Plough

• CDs for sale by local and regional musicians including Kevin McKrell, Seth and the Moody Melicks, John Kribs, Answer the Muse, and more

Local artists will also be doing a variety of demonstrations throughout the day on Sept. 23 including:

• Oil painting by Stephen Fletcher

• Inlay by Alex Hunkins of Hunkins Custom Guitars

• Wheel throwing with Chris Amar

• Or participate in hand building demonstrations in the Pottery studio.

If you are interested in being a vendor, demonstrator, or if you are a local musician looking to have your music sold, contact Gwen Tracy at gtracy@viewarts.org or call (315) 369-6411, extension 213.

The galleries are open throughout the weekend free of charge. If you have not seen the Adirondacks National Exhibition of American Watercolors, Ruth Clegg: Under and Over —Adirondack Pond Life, Carl Rubino: Painted by the Elements, Virginia Cassetta: Inner Landscapes, or the Central New York Watercolor Society Signature Show, now is the time. Gallery hours for the weekend are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

After enjoying the galleries, food, and crafts, come on Friday evening from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a swing dance class with Jason Fenton, followed by Rockabilly group Dave Bennett and the Memphis Speed Kings from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

The dance class is included in the ticket price, so stop by to learn some swingin’ dance moves to show off throughout the night. The band will rip through numbers by Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Roy Orbison, Chuck Berry, Hank Williams, Mickey Gilley and more. Led by fiery piano man, and vocalist Dave Bennett, the band features Rockabilly veterans Gino Meregillano (guitar), Joe Jazdzedewski (bass), and Hal Smith (drums). Be prepared to get up and dance.

Online tickets are $35 for non-members and $30 for View members. Tickets are also available at the door the night of the show at $38 for non-members and $33 View members.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, enjoy another day of amazing crafts, fine food, music, and art while anxiously awaiting to see if you are the lucky winner of this year’s View/Kinderwood Pontoon Boat Raffle. The new owner of a 2016 Bennington pontoon boat with motor and trailer will be announced at 1 pm.

On Saturday night from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., come for Cocktails and Dinner with the Danny Sinoff Quintet, catered by Great Pines. The evening begins with cocktails in the gallery, and hors d’oeuvres of brie and raspberry wrapped in fill, chicken and lemongrass pot stickers, mini Maryland crab cakes, and asparagus wrapped in filo.

Then move over to Gould Hall for dinner and a show where Danny and the band will take you back in time with a performance of smooth standards from Sinatra and beyond. The dinner menu includes a salad of mixed baby green, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, and sliced New York apples. Then, your choice of prime rib with truffle mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables, grouper en papillote with lemon herb risotto, or grilled chicken with a sundried tomato cream, wild rice and seasonal vegetables. Dessert will follow while the band plays on.

Danny Sinoff has been playing music since the age of two, beginning with classical piano study in Newton, Massachusetts. His inspiration came from listening to Sinatra, Mel Torme and Harry Connick, Jr. After studying at Berklee College of Music, Danny dedicated his life to jazz music, entertaining audiences all over the globe with some of the top jazz artists, such as The Brubeck Brothers Quartet, David ‘Fathead’ Newman, Jimmy McGriff, Sweet Georgia Brown, and Jimmy Norman. Danny is an immensely talented musician, possessing a voice that is unrivaled in today’s jazz world.

Online tickets are $75 for non-members and $65 for View members. Tickets are also available at the door the night of the show at $80 for non-members and $70 View members.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, the final day of this year’s annual Adirondack Music, Art, and Food Festival, we will be hosting a non-denominational service lead by Reverend Lawrence Bartel of Niccolls Memorial Presbyterian Church. Held outside in the courtyard, the service will feature a live gospel choir, The Bells of Harmony from Syracuse. They will be accompanied by Dave Bennet and the Danny Sinoff Quintet. This event is open to the public and pre-registration is not required.

Immediately following the service there will be a short intermission to set up for the Jazz Brunch, prepared by the culinary staff at Great Pines. Featured musicians Dave Bennett and the Danny Sinoff, along with other members of their bands, will jam together for the final event of the weekend. Two dollars of every brunch ticket will go to support the Mission Boutique at Niccolls Church.

Online tickets are $27 for non-members and $20 for View members. Tickets are also available at the door the morning of the event at $30 for non-members and $23 for View members.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit ViewArts.org. Contact Gwen Tracy at gtracy@viewarts.org or (315) 369-6411, extension 213 for questions.