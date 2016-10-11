Following its quarterly board meeting and annual meeting on Friday, Sept. 23, the Adirondack North Country Association has announced the addition of three new members to its board of directors: Patrick McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, Carbon Natural Gas Company; Nick Russell, Senior Vice President and Senior Commercial Lending Officer at Community Bank, N.A.; and Jay Recore, Regional President and Business Development Officer at Adirondack Bank.

Jim Sonneborn, Attorney, Bousquet Holstein; Kelly Chezum, Vice President, External Relations, Clarkson University; and Kevin Brady, Partner, Long Run Wealth Advisors, LLC, were re-elected to serve as President, Vice-President and Secretary, respectively. Chris Hunsinger, Warren County’s Director of Employment & Training, was elected to serve as board treasurer.

“A talented and engaged Board of Directors is at the root of a strong and effective organization. ANCA’s board leadership, and the new members elected will continue to drive ANCA to ever-increasing impacts on the specific sectors that sustain and grow our rural economies. We are all thrilled about these new board members and what they bring to the table,” said Kate Fish, ANCA’s Executive Director.

Patrick McDonald is an energy and natural resources industry Chief Executive Officer and Board Director with over 30 years of executive management and boardroom experience in the United States and Canada. In leadership roles as Chief Executive Officer and Director, McDonald has founded, financed and managed numerous publicly held or private equity-sponsored energy and natural resources companies. McDonald has been Chief Executive Officer and Director of Carbon Natural Gas Company (OTC:CRBO) since 2003, a company which he founded and which is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production operations in the Appalachian and Illinois Basins of the United States.

“I am deeply interested in ANCA’s work in advancing renewable energy systems and technologies across Northern New York,” said McDonald. “Their work in this field seems vitally important for local communities. I am looking forward to learning more about the specific renewable technologies that are being deployed here as well as sharing my experience in the energy sector.”

Nick Russell is Senior Vice President and Senior Commercial Lending Officer at Northern NY Community Bank, N.A. Russell has held several senior-level positions at Community Bank since he joined the company in 2001. Immediately prior to joining Community Bank, N.A., he served as Vice President at Key Bank, N.A. in the middle market corporate banking group in Massena. Russell started his banking career at Citizens National Bank of Malone in Malone in 1993 and gained experience as a credit analyst and small business lender there. Russell is also active in various business and civic organizations.

“I am very excited to become a board member for ANCA. This organization has always been held in high regard throughout the region,” Russell said. “I feel it’s a win-win situation where I can offer my expertise in small business and economic development while seeking out and promoting new projects and opportunities in and around the region.”

Jay Recore is a native of the North Country and a graduate of Plattsburgh High School. Recore and his family have resided in the City of Plattsburgh for the last 32 years. During this time Jay was employed as a Contract Office Furniture account executive before getting involved in the banking industry. He has had the opportunity to work and partner with many local businesses as well as State and local organizations. Recore is a former member of the Plattsburgh Noon Rotary Club and a past board member for the Clinton County Mental Health Association. He is actively involved in the Plattsburgh community and volunteers with several local civic organizations.

“I’m happy to be joining the ANCA team,” said Recore. “This is an organization that has shown a commitment to supporting economic growth in the North Country for decades. I’ve seen our corner of the state go through its ups and downs, and I see ANCA as one of the leading groups helping communities up here figure out strategies for success.”

The three new board members join ANCA as the independent nonprofit begins tackling goals and measuring progress established in its five-year strategic plan. The group also aims to build upon its recent successes in the areas of local food and forestry, clean energy advancement, and local economic development.

ANCA is an independent nonprofit organization working to build dynamic local economies that sustain thriving communities in Northern New York. Since 1955, ANCA has leveraged the investment of hundreds of millions of dollars into the region in sectors that drive sustainable local economic development.