Outdoor sports enthusiasts will have the opportunity to paddle many different water crafts.

Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company’s Adirondack Paddlefest, sponsored by Don’s Subaru of Utica, is America’s largest canoe, kayak and SUP sale, and features free on-water demos, lessons, clinics, and more from some of the leading experts in the paddlesports and outdoor industry. The event takes place at Mountainman’s Paddlesports and Outdoor Gear and Clothing shops in Old Forge on May 19-21.

Adirondack Paddlefest offers the largest selection of canoes, kayaks and SUPs in New York, and gives paddlers the opportunity to test-paddle hundreds of boats and boards before they buy. This year’s show will feature the fourth annual Adirondack Paddlefest Kayak Fishing Tournament. The tournament is open to the public with first place prize being a Perception Pescador fishing kayak. Participants can use their own canoe, kayak or SUP, or rent one for a small fee, and they can pre-registration at www.mountainmanoutdoors.com.

There will also be instructional kayak and canoe classes conducted by American Canoe Association certified instructors. Classes include kayak classes for kids and adults. New for 2017 is a canoe class for couples. There is a small fee, and paddlers can also pre-register online.

“Adirondack Paddlefest and Outdoor Expo has grown and expanded each year,” says Mountainman president John Nemjo. “It is now becoming a regional event, drawing outdoor enthusiasts from as far as New York City, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and even Canada. They attend because this is the only event where they test paddle so many different brands of canoes, kayaks and SUPs at one time. And there’s a lot of fun for everyone: the fishing tournament, classes and clinics, live music, as well as great deals on canoes, kayaks, SUPs, clothing, footwear, outdoor gear and more.”

Test paddling will take place at Old Forge Pond, with free shuttle service. The event is free to the public, with nominal fees for test paddling, the fishing tournament, and on-water classes. More information, a free event guide, a clinic schedule, and directions are available at www.AdirondackPaddlefest.com.