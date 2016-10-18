Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve has asked that the NYS Adirondack Park Agency to reject its Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for classifying the Boreas Ponds at its monthly meeting in October, and instead to consider additional alternatives which truly protect the Ponds and forest habitats around them as a large, magnificent addition to the High Peaks Wilderness Area.

In a draft released last week, the NYS Adirondack Park Agency introduced three alternatives for classifying the area now part of the Adirondack Forest Preserve adjoining the High Peaks Wilderness. All contain some Wilderness, but each alternative also appears to allow permitted individuals and state personnel to drive right up to the sensitive ponds for recreational purposes or to maintain the dam above the Boreas River. Boreas Ponds, at the very heart of the 21,000-acre tract, are ringed by spruce and fir trees and have easily eroded soils. The alternatives presented by APA fail to protect the Boreas Ponds or protect the nature benefits that a larger Wilderness proposal offers current and future generations and important wildlife habitats surrounding the Ponds.

“So far, the APA Draft is missing the opportunity to create a magnificent, world-class High Peaks Wilderness Area with the addition of Boreas Ponds,” said Adirondack Wild’s Dan Plumley. “None of the APA draft alternatives truly protect Wilderness for all of its values and benefits–including ecological integrity, habitat connectivity and recreational opportunities. The awesome stillness that surrounds Boreas Ponds is a rare, limited resource in and of itself. APA should value that Wilderness resource, including the opportunity to experience such solitude in the future. We urge the APA to present a large Wilderness alternative for consideration at upcoming public hearings.”

APA’s Draft appears to allow motorized access all the way to the Boreas Ponds dam, ostensibly for purposes of maintaining that structure. However, a motorized corridor for dam maintenance is unnecessary because existing dams and their maintenance on established impoundments already conform to a Wilderness classification. “APA appears to favor a motorized corridor to the dam purely for recreational purposes, since you can classify this entire area as Wilderness and still maintain the dam,” said Adirondack Wild’s David Gibson. “Natural resource protection of our State Lands comes first under the law, not ease of motorized access and those facts are not reflected in these alternatives.”

Adirondack Wild also contends that the APA draft fails to properly analyze the three alternatives presented. “This is a serious failing of the Draft EIS. The APA’s regulations require that alternative actions receive thorough analysis. Without analysis, the public has no idea what information and what factors APA used to reach the alternatives. This failing alone should be sufficient to cause the full APA to reject the Draft EIS later this week,” Gibson added.

Adirondack Wild believes the Boreas Ponds tract is so remote and has so many special resource values, including biological, physical, social and psychological that all or most of it should be classified Wilderness. The organization is asking that the Gulf Brook Road which extends 6-7 miles from the nearest highway to the Boreas Ponds be closed to allow the area to gain its full Wilderness potential. Adirondack Wild also encourages all parties to work together to welcome visitors with information and interpretation about the year-round opportunities offered by a new southern entrance to the High Peaks Wilderness.

Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve is a not-for-profit, membership organization which advances New York’s “Forever Wild” legacy and Forest Preserve policies in the Adirondack and Catskill Parks, and promotes public and private land stewardship consistent with wild land values through education, advocacy and research. More can be found at www.adirondackwild.org.