By BRITTANY GROWExpress Staff

Visitors from all over love coming to Old Forge and the Adirondacks to enjoy the varying seasons and all the little towns have to offer. School has started and many visitors got their last vacation of the summer in last weekend before getting back to the busy grind of school, sports and life.

Melissa Moore, from Syracuse has been visiting Old Forge with her family since she was a toddler. “I can remember sitting next to the pond in town and having a picnic with my grandma and parents. We had spent the day at Water Safari and my mom packed us this picnic and I thought we were in some magical place next to the water and mountains,” she said.

Moore said that when her family began renting a camp in Okara Lake, her grandfather would make a deal with her and the rest of her cousins. “No t.v. for a week, and we could hit up the Candy Cottage before we left and stock pile Jelly Belly’s for the ride home. It ended up being the easiest rule with how much there was to do and see and experience at camp and in the village,” Moore said.

Now that Moore works full time at a college, volunteers with various organizations and is also enrolled in a doctorate program, it is harder for her to visit the Adirondacks. “I try to spend as much time as possible just relaxing next to one of the lakes, hiking on any of the trails or just enjoying a fire,” she said.

Moore also said that one of the reasons she enjoys coming up to Old Forge is the family style atmosphere. “The ‘regulars’ and year-round residents are always welcoming. I love that it’s as if I can customize my experience each and every time based on what my life needs in that moment. If I need adventure, I can try tubing down the river. If I need to think, I can find myself in the middle of a quiet lake. And when I just need to escape my city life for a bit to find some beauty and peace, its the place I know I can go. It feels like a second home,” she said.

For Christine Heinig and her daughter Jianna, of Marcy, Old Forge has also been like a second home for them. “I’ve been visiting the Old Forge area for as long as I can remember. We would go boating and hiking, and I remember hiking Bald Mountain through the years and seeing the tower,” she said. “When I was around the age of ten, my family started renting a camp every year for a week in the summer. I love to kayak, go tubing, knee board, and water ski,” she continued.

Heinig said that her favorite places to eat when they are in town are Keyes Pancake House for their waffles or pancakes, Slickers for lunch, and Daikers for dinner. “We love eating outside on gorgeous days. The food at all those places is delicious and affordable. Getting ice cream is a fun memory and tradition too. I also like getting a cafe drink from Ozzie’s as well as walking around and going into the shops,” she said.

One of the shops Heinig loves to go in to is the Old Forge Hardware Store. “It’s always an adventure walking around the hardware store and seeing all the neat things they have,” she said.

Heinig said that when she was younger, she would get a customized sweatshirt from the shop on the corner. She would also get the temporary tattoos. Now, as an adult, Heinig said that she still enjoys getting the customized sweatshirts, but now she is able to get a matching one with her daughter Jianna.

When asked if Jianna has the same love for the Adirondacks that her mom has, Heinig said, “Jianna loves to swim, boat, go on the beach, and play on the boat playground.” Like Moore, Heinig said that she intends to continue to visit Old Forge because of it’s beauty, friendly atmosphere, and the love of being on the water.

Lauren Poccia has been visiting Old Forge since she was a baby and even had a summer job at the Enchanted Forest/ Water Safari as a teen. “We have a family camp located on Okara Lakes. I grew up at camp during the summers of my childhood and since having my own family, we continue to come to the area probably three or four times per summer, although I do wish it were much more often,” Poccia said.

When they are able to visit, Poccia said that she loves to be able to relax and enjoy her surroundings with her family. “We love to relax when we can, though there’s not much relaxing with a five year old!,” she said.

Much like the visitors before her, Poccia said she enjoys boat rides on the lake, going to the beach, taking her son to the pirate ship and playgrounds, fishing, walking around the shops in town, grabbing a bite to eat, and of course ice cream.

“We love listening to live music when available and of course going to Enchanted Forest for a fun-filled day and the arcade for more fun afterwards. I am so excited to share all of these things with my husband and especially our son so he can have the same ‘camp’ experience in the Old Forge area that I was able to have growing up,” Poccia said.

Just like Heinig had her favorite spots, Poccia said her favorite place to eat is Frankie’s Italian Restaurant. “We visit Frankie’s just about every time we are up there. There are many great places to grab a bite, but Frankie’s has become sort of a tradition in our family,” Poccia said.

“We love the area and have been coming there for so many years that it almost feels like a second home. Everyone is so friendly and walking around town, it is such a lively and happy place to be and the people are all there to have fun,” Poccia continued.

Poccia’s son Antonio also loves coming up to Old Forge. “Antonio loves the water, I call him a water baby, so he is all about swimming, boating and of course spending at least a day at Enchanted Forest,” she said.

Poccia also said that because their camp is a gathering place for all her family, Antonio is able to play with cousins that he doesn’t get to see during the rest of the year.

One thing Poccia said she would like to see more of would be themed weekends or weeks for kids. “I know in other areas there are themes like ‘pirate week’ or other things like that. We went to the family event with the games and bouncy houses for the kids and it would be fun if these types of events occurred several times throughout the summer,” she said.

For more ideas on what to do or where to stay if you are planning your last vacation of the summer, visit oldforgeny.com or inletny.com for activities and events in the Inlet area.