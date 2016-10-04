The weekend following Thanksgiving — Friday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 27, — is once again the highly anticipated ADK Christmas on Main. While many may be familiar with the usual events, this year ADK Christmas On Main is rolling out some new activities.

This year, there will be two new reindeer and a yearling, as well as Santa’s red sleigh that will be featured at Point Park and available for family photo ops. A free puppet show will be taking place at the Old Forge Fire Hall. As seen in the past, there will be horse-drawn wagon rides, Santa and Mrs. Claus Meet and Greet, face painting, the Utica Zoomobile, the Light Parade on Friday evening and Tree Lighting Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. with musical entertainment, the Candy Cane Hunt at Maple Ridge and the Reindeer Run from the Goodsell Museum to the Strand Theatre.

Volunteers and donations are always welcome to make this local event successful. If you would like to be a part of ADK Christmas on Main, or have an idea for your business or family to contribute to the event to make it the best ever, contact Laurie Barkauskas at (315) 369-6983 or email laurieb@caany.com.